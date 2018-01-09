Global Beer Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Beer Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

BEER MARKET INSIGHT:

Global beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Beer is the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage in the world. In 2014 total beer production reached 2 billion hectolitres. China is the leading beer producer in the world. In 2014 China produced 495 million hectolitres of beers. China is also home to top selling beers. United States and Brazil follow China in beer production. Beer market is segmented on the basis of production, packaging and category. Beer market is surging ahead due to increased consumption. Countries such as China, Brazil, India and other emerging countries are home to large population of people legally allowed to consume alcohol. Also, the introduction of flavoured and low alcohol beers are also attracting consumer who do not prefer beer due to high alcohol or sour taste.

Beer market is dominated by top 5 companies. Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Kirin Holdings, Asahi Group and SABMiller are top beer companies in terms of production. Top selling beer includes Snow, Tsingtao, Bud light, Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Tuborg, Carlsberg are some of the most popular beers in the world.

North America is the largest market in terms of revenue. North American market is driven by high consumption of alcohol. Easy availability, eased regulation and lesser legal age for alcohol consumption. Europe is second to North America in terms of revenue. It is home to some the top brands and popular beers in the world. Europe is the most liberal market for beer consumption. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Beer market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global beer market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global beer market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market segments included in the report:

Beer by Production

Macro Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Beer by Category

Super Premium Beer

Premium Beer

Normal Beer

Beer by Packaging

Canned Beer Market

Bottled Beer

Draught Beer

COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd.

Boston Beer Company

Carlsberg Group

China Resource Snow Breweries Ltd.

Diageo Plc

G. Yuengling & Sons Inc.

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.

Lagunitas Brewing Co

Molson Coors Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing Co

North American Breweries

Pabst Brewing Co

Pabst Brewing Co.

SABMiller Plc.

