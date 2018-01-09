Cortech Co.,ltd is Executing endless technical development and the products diversification for door hinge, automatic door operator and semi-automatic door operator, as well as window installation from its inception in 2003.

Cortech, one of the leading automatic door systems/operator manufacturer in South Korea since 2003. We offer semi-automatic door system, automatic door operator, Telescopic door supplier, safety door closer and other accessories.

We will make great efforts to grow with you continuously by realizing customer happiness with picture-perfect quality control and best price, effecting sustainable technical development for users’ convenient, safe, and cool living culture.

Semi-automatic sliding door operator

General Features

Sliding door system opened manually, and closed automatically

– Need not electric power

– No door rail on a floor, so easy going in and out with bed and wheel chair

– Smooth and silent Operation

– Adjustable operation speed

– Safe closing by air brake system

– Easy assembling of parts and easy changing of open direction of doors

– Any time keep closing (as applicable, keep opening)

Safety Door closer

Features

– Smooth and safety operation : automatically closing by driving system using tension coil spring and safe closing by air brake system

– Easy installation with screw provided without electric power

– Easy hold open the door only separating the connecting rod

Installation effects

– Reduce the cooling and heating costs : Any time keep closing (as necessary keep opening)

Specification

– Model- CTC700

– Door Width-800mm ~ 1100mm

– Door Weight -Max. 40kg

– Standard Color- SILVER

– The length of body- L : 790mm

– Option -The door width is Less 800mm or Over 1100mm

Make sure that the door is properly installed and slide very smoothly and lightly before installing the safety door closer. (If nessary, replace the bottom roller)

How to adjust pull power and door speed.

If the speed cannot be controlled by speed control valve, replace the safety door closer (if you dont’s replace it, there are many risks such as injury).

If you are looking for Semi-automatic door system in Korea? Contact ctautomatic@gmail.com