Chanakya IAS Academy, Guwahati centre, is going to conduct a free seminar at Guwahati, on February 18th 2018. Mr. AK Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director of Chanakya IAS Academy will address the participants at the seminar and will enlighten the aspirants with his enriching experiences and motivational guidance to crack India’s most competitive examination. The seminar titled “How to crack Civil Services Examination” will be held at GMCH Complex, GMC Hospital Rd, Bhangagarh, Guwahati. The session will begin from 3 pm onwards.

Mr. AK Mishra, who is fondly known as Success Guru amongst his students and followers, will give a detailed insight on Civil Services exam, pattern, syllabus, services followed by right time management techniques, subject wise preparation tips and a lot more relevant information associated with Civil Services Exam. Rakesh Kumar Minhas, (Rank 91, CSE 2015) will also be a part of the seminar as a guest speaker, who will share his journey to success and his on-the-job experience. Rakesh Kumar Minhas, who is currently working as DM at Assam, Meghalaya will also take up the queries of the participants and will clear their various doubts and myths related to Civil Services Exam.

Besides educating students on Civil Services Exam, Success Guru AK Mishra will also motivate the participants by narrating inspirational stories and through his words of wisdom, Mr. Mishra will help participants bring out their true potential. The seminar will also aim at helping the participants develop right administrative traits which are prerequisite to successfully get through Civil Services Examination.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base through quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy has been organizing seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators.

While sharing an insight on the seminar, Chanakya’s spokesperson said, “Students at Guwahati have often approached our faculties with numerous queries that now need to be addressed at a mass level. This seminar is an endeavor to make a concise approach for the students by guiding them about Civil Services exam and ward off the associated myths. After attending the seminar, students will come out with sound knowledge that will help them to think decisively, analyze logically and act purposely. To attend the seminar, students can call on 8811092481 and register their seats for free”.