DNA sequencing is defined as the process of determining the order of four nucleotide bases i.e. adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine within the strand of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule. DNA sequencing technology is extensively used for drug development since its success in the human genome project, making it an essential tool for genetic analysis. Additionally, innovations in the microarrays, bioinformatics and other important tools have increased the area of application and services of DNA sequencing in drug discovery. On the basis of sequencing tools, DNA sequencing in drug discovery market is fragmented into four major segments namely instruments, consumables, services and workflow.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dna-sequencing-drug-discovery-market.html

The market for DNA sequencing in drug discovery can also be analyzed on the basis of consumables used during the procedure. Various types of consumables such as chemicals, reagents and probes, DNA polymerase, primes and automated DNA sequencers are being used in DNA sequencing process.

Besides, the workflow in DNA sequencing in drug discovery market majorly includes bioinformatics software, computational chemistry and biology modeling. These products aid in increasing the efficiency of process and understanding of the molecule in study. They can be used in analyzing and solving chemical problems during the study.

Presently, DNA-sequencing in drug discovery market is focused on developing drugs for oncology, various vaccines and infectious diseases. The market of DNA-sequencing in drug discovery is increasing at a rapid pace majorly driven by increasing applications of microarrays and polymerase chain reaction techniques and increasing research and development of personalized medicines. Moreover, technological breakthroughs and increasing applications of automated sequencer is also helping the market to grow. The growth of DNA-sequencing in drug discovery market is restrained by few factors such as partial scope of microarrays for pathogen enumeration, high cost of supporting products and incompatibility problems with current bioinformatics tools.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4683

North America is currently leading the DNA-sequencing in drug discovery market followed by Europe majorly due to increasing government funds towards the associated research and development. In U.S., the national human genome research institute (NHGRI), part of national institute of health (NIH) granted more than USD 14 million in grants for developing new and innovative DNA sequencing technologies to be used in drug discovery for various fatal diseases. The Asia-Pacific market will grow at a faster pace owing to increasing funds by the government of countries such as India, Japan, China and Australia for research and development activities. Key players are seeking for market opportunities in potential geographies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, either through organic or inorganic route. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific recently acquired Life Technologies for USD 13.6 billion in cash which is sought to have a major impact on the global DNA sequencing industry.

Some of the major key players in DNA-sequencing in drug discovery market include 454 Life Sciences, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Commonwealth Biotechnologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Nanogen, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4683<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com