Today, Cisdem released ContactsMate 4.2.0 that is fully compatible with the newest macOS High Sierra. This Mac contact management software can keep all contacts synced, and up-to-date.

“More and more users have updated the Mac system. To make our users enjoy better experience, the new version of ContactsMate supports the new macOS High Sierra. It will be more convenient for users to manage their contacts. ” said Edward L. Riley, Cisdem Project Manager.

What’s New in Version

1. Fully be compatible with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Now it is more convenient to manage all of your contacts with the newest Mac system.

2.Fix can’t add contacts issue when selecting blank group.

Other Main features

1.Import and export contacts easily

1.1 Support to import contact or contact lists directly from a CSV or vCard file

1.2 Support to export all contact data to CSV, vCard, Excel, TXT, Docx, HTML, Numbers and Pages.

2.Sync contacts with Internet account

Sync the contacts from Internet accounts, such as Google, iCloud, Exchange, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, etc.

3.Manage contacts easily

3.1 Apply a tag to sub-categorize contacts.

3.2 Edit, delete, add, and update contacts at one place.

3.3 Quickly add, search, and open contacts with the shortcut at menu bar.

3.4 Group contacts based on the sources, interest, etc.

4.Support to share and print contacts

4.1 Share the specific contact to the social media, such as the Mail, Facebook, etc.

4.2 Choose to print group or specific contacts to use and restore handy.

5.Scan to find conflicted contacts and provide solution.

5.1 Automatically scans your contacts for exact duplicates and flags them for removal. You can simply remove all duplicates with one click.

5.2 Scan and compare duplicate Contact Side by Side. Group all compatible duplicate contacts together. You can safely edited, updated or merged.

5.3 Scan your address book for formatting errors and group errors into similar kinds. You determine the logic of fix that group (merge, delete, neglect, etc.).

6.More intellective preferences

6.1 Setting the conflict situation then scan the specific conflicts quickly.

6.2 Use prefix and suffix to filter conflict contacts.

6.3 Backup to restore contacts in case of wrong operation with contacts.

Price and Availability

Cisdem ContactsMate for Mac is currently updated on Cisdem official website. You can get a single license for one year with $39.99 (Reg. Price: $49.99).

A free trail version can also be downloaded. To get more information about this Mac ContactsMate, you can visit at

https://www.cisdem.com/contact-manager-mac.html

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. More detail information about Cisdem at https://www.cisdem.com/.