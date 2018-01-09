Synopsis of Caprolactam Market

The global caprolactam market is expected to grow at USD 14.9 billion by 2019 growing with the CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022. Caprolactam is highly used in various end-use specifically, textile yarns, textile stiffeners, film coatings, synthetic leather, plastics, plasticizers and others. Caprolactam are the feedstock for nylon 6 on the contrary, increasing demand for nylon 6 in automobile, consumer goods, electronic and electrical applications.

Caprolactam finds extensive application during the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, has accounted for over 97% of the total caprolactam produced across the globe. Besides having excellent strength and elasticity, Nylon 6 offers chemical resistance, damage resistance from oils and abrasion resistance. The benefits have increased the utilization of nylon 6 in a wide range of applications across the textile, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries. Nylon has a high-temperature resistance and can be dyed with the desired color for aesthetic appeal. Besides apparel, nylon is also utilized in the manufacture of sports equipment, ropes, and fishing nets. With the growing commercial importance of nylon, the global market for caprolactam will witness significant growth over the forecasted period.

Geographically, maximum consumer of caprolactam market is in Asia-Pacific followed by Europe and all of them contributes greatly in the growth of the market. North-America are facing sluggish market growth rate. Growth of caprolactam market is Asia Pacific is maximum due to the growing use of caprolactam for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of textile and automotive industry in the region.

Key players of the global high caprolactam market are BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Kuibyshevazot Ojsc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Limited), Lanxess Ag, Royal DSM N.V., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, UBE Industries, China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC), and others.

BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KuibyshevAzot OJSC and DSM dominated the global caprolactam market share in 2016.

Companies including BASF and DSM are integrated across numerous stages of the value chain. These companies are engaged in raw material production, which are consumed for manufacturing caprolactam. Integration across numerous stages of the value chain results in continuous raw material supply including ammonia and cyclohexane.

