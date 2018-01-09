January 8th, 2018 — Having written his true-story book ‘Poems From a Runaway’, which is about his own childhood and adolescence often as a runaway street-kid in London, busker turned debut author Ben Westwood is aiming to take his self-published book to greater heights with a £20,000 crowdfunding campaign.

His book, a collection of sixty poems starting from his early childhood right up until his late teens certainly has a lot more content than may expected from a ‘poetry book’ with the A5 colour version spanning 350 pages.

Deemed by some of the books fans as a sort of ‘modern-day Oliver Twist’ Ben tells his true stories and tales from the 1990’s walking the streets alone at night for weeks at a time at 10 years old.

By aged 12, he was living with his third set of foster parents when he ran away and boarded a train to London, where he found himself in Whitechapel taken under the wing of drug addicts, prostitutes and homeless street characters.

By 13 he was sleeping in cardboard-box shelters that he’d made inside doorways in the middle of London. And by 14 he’d already met a vast array of angels, predators, new friends and interesting characters of which many can be read about inside Poems From a Runaway.

In order to raise the £20k+ needed to launch his new career and give away hundreds of free books he’ll be offering a range of exclusive deals through his crowdfunding page including a ‘Poems From a Runaway guided tour of London’ which gives fans of his book a chance to not only see all the iconic Landmarks of the capital city, but to gain a more vivid experience of some of the stories in the book which include many of London’s sights such as Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace.

Ben will be launching his crowdfunder sometime near the end of January and you will be able to find out all the details and more on his blogsite at http://benwestwooduk.blogspot.co.uk

Poems From a Runaway is also available for sale on Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1981314350