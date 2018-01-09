Düsseldorf, January 9, 2018 – After the founding of Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH (April 2016) and the opening of the Asahi Kasei R&D Center in CHEMPARK Dormagen (October 2017), the company has built on its marketing and sales activities. The newly designed Asahi Kasei Europe Exhibition Center in Düsseldorf was completed at the start of December 2017. This exhibition space at the European Headquarters presents visitors with products and technologies for the automotive, medicine and health, renewable energies and lifestyle markets.

Exhibits, infographics, interactive touch panels and videos demonstrate the solutions from the Japanese technology group Asahi Kasei for the world of tomorrow. Asahi Kasei Europe presents the topics of “Automotive Solutions”, “Life Solutions”, “Health Care Solutions”, “Corporate” and “Corporate Citizenship and Community Fellowship”, to the public.

Managing Director Hideki Tsutsumi said at the opening: “Asahi Kasei Europe is your innovation partner with leading technologies. At the Asahi Kasei Europe Exhibition Center we present our businesses, products and solutions. We will grow together with the European industry by providing value through collaboration and synergies.”

“Automotive Solutions”

Safety, comfort and eco-friendliness are the focus of automotive innovations; in the areas “Sensing System”, “Interior”, “Exterior” as well as “Battery/Engine”, Asahi Kasei displays its broad portfolio for sustainable mobility. High-performance plastics with trademarks XyronTM, ThermyleneTM, LeonaTM and TenacTM allow for economical motors and lightweight components. 27 construction parts demonstrate tools and technologies from different Asahi Kasei areas of business in the concept vehicle developed jointly by Asahi Kasei and GLM Co. Ltd. called AKXY™ (Asahi Kasei X multiplied by You, the customer).

Videos take the visitor into the world of this fully roadworthy vehicle and explain engineering plastics, which make it possible to save weight by replacing metal parts, or suede leather made from environmentally friendly microfibres for elegant upholstery. The trademarks LamousTM/Dinamica® stand for surface qualities, which the visitor can feel: The cushions displayed convey a pleasant “touch and feel”.

The operating principle of a CO2 sensor, which monitors the inside of the vehicle, is explained by a “carbon dioxide tree”, on which the colours change after breathing on the sensors, with this measuring and displaying the CO2 content of the ambient air. On the subject of electromobility, Asahi Kasei demonstrates its technical expertise and leading position in this future market with the battery separator foils displayed. HiporeTM and CelgardTM for lithium-ion batteries as well as Darak® and Daramic® for lead-acid batteries are the trademarks for these essential components of high-performance batteries and accumulators.

“Life Solutions”

“Life Solutions” are applications that enrich daily life and make it easier. This includes the efficient use of resources with innovative packaging solutions, which contribute to the reduction of food waste, as well as plastic sealing films for pharmaceutical packaging. Asahi Photoproducts, a recognised pioneer for innovative print technologies and sustainable packaging solutions that are in harmony with the environment, is also presenting 40 years of development work in the area of flexible printing plates.

Cotton-based fibres or plastic-based technical fibres for elegant clothing or sportswear are standing in the center of the room: Mannequins wear a suit and a dress using fibres from Asahi Kasei, where elegance meets leading know-how in the area of fibre technology. The trademark CuproTM stands for a biodegradable cotton fibre, which is produced in an environmentally friendly production process, in which all production waste is reused. ROICATM is a sustainable elastic technical fibre, which is applied primarily in functional and sports clothing.

As a leading company in the area of ion-exchange membranes and chlor-alkali electrolysis technology, Asahi Kasei has proven technologies, which can be used to create hydrogen out of surplus energy from renewable energy sources. Constant further development of this technology makes this company one of the leading companies in the field of energy storage and in the realisation of a hydrogen society. The showroom explains the details of this forward-looking project.

“Health Care Solutions”

Fibre technology from Asahi Kasei makes the life of sick people easier and contributes to greater quality of life, and so high-performance hollow fibre membranes for dialysis therapy or virus filters for biomedicine are at the center of the section Health Care Solutions. An impressive hollow fibre membrane exhibit allows the visitor to realise the technological level that Asahi Kasei is offering biomedicine.

The defibrillators displayed are also a matter of life and limb, which have already saved thousands of people and continue to do so daily. People with heart diseases can also carry this life-saving device on the body as a so-called “LifeVest®”. “Zoll Medical”, an Asahi Kasei group company rich in tradition , produces and sells these essential products for acute and emergency medicine.

“Corporate, Corporate Citizenship and Community Fellowship”

Asahi Kasei was founded almost 100 years ago and since then has produced a consistent story of success. Milestones on this path as well as an overview of the European sites can be viewed in the Corporate area. The good and trusting relations with the city of Düsseldorf are also prominently displayed, which includes support for “Sportstadt Düsseldorf” (Düsseldorf – Sports City); Asahi Kasei actively promotes football and judo.

The Asahi Kasei Exhibition Center is open now for customers, journalists and other interested members of the public.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active technology group that works in the three business areas of Material, Homes and Health Care. Material includes fibres & textiles, petrochemicals, high-performance polymers, high-performance plastics, consumer products, battery separators and electronics. Homes offers construction material to finished houses on the Japanese market. The area Health Care includes pharmaceuticals, medical technology, as well as devices and systems for acute and intensive medicine. With about 34,000 employees across the world, the Asahi Kasei Group supports customers in more than 100 countries.

“Creating for Tomorrow”. With this slogan, the Asahi Kasei Group refers to the common mission of all its companies, to help people across the world towards a better life and living with sustainable products and technologies. You can find further information at

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ (http://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/).

http://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

