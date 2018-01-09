Market Synopsis of 2 in 1 Laptops Market

Market Scenario

2 in 1 laptops refers to a portable laptop that shares characteristics of both laptop and tablet. It is one of the fastest growing segment in the PC industry. 2 in 1 laptops are touch optimized and also come with a keyboard which can be detached when not needed. With the growth of IT industry, the laptops have become an integral part of corporate industry. Portability is the major factor driving the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market in the corporate industry.

Major factors driving the growth of 2 In 1 Laptops Market is the combination of portability, productivity and flexibility of touch and a keyboard in one device. All these feature make it extremely efficient and are the major factors driving the growth of 2 in 1 laptops market. The PC vendors are expanding into hybrid devices for notebook and tablet users in order to drive the hybrid laptops market share.

2 in 1 laptops market has been segmented on the basis of type and end user. There are various variants of memory sizes available in laptops ranging from 64 GB to 1TB or more than 1TB. It depends upon what the laptop is being used for. While choosing the memory of a laptop, the RAM of the laptop also needs to be taken into consideration so that it can support that much of data being processed. People who do not work much on computer programming will be fine with the 4 GB RAM size while the programmers might want to upgrade to 8 GB.

The global 2 in 1 laptops market is expected to grow at approx. USD 3.4 Billion by 2023, at 20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

2 in 1 laptops market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Type

2 in 1 Convertible

2 in 1 Detachable

By End User

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 2 in 1 laptops market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in 2 in 1 laptops market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of internet, mobiles and tablets in that region.

Key Players

The prominent players in 2 in 1 laptops market are – Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), HP (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and Razer, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Study Objectives of 2 in 1 Laptops Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 2 in 1 laptops market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of type and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for 2 in 1 laptops

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 2 in 1 laptops

