A population explosion in emerging economies bodes ill for that most precious of natural resources – freshwater. Only 3% of the water on the planet is freshwater and 69% of this is in glaciers and 30% is underground. Therefore, the reuse of water through water treatment is absolutely essential and this is analysed in a Future Market Insights report titled ‘Water Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’. The water treatment market is expected to record a robust CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2027.

System Type – Massive Spending in Preliminary Water Treatment

Preliminary water treatment had a market share of approximately 40% by system type in the water treatment market at the end of 2016 and is on track to retain its share during the forecast period. Preliminary water treatment consists of water filtering through a sequence of several systems that make it optimal for membrane filtration. The investment by major stakeholders in preliminary water treatment is anticipated to make it grow substantially over the duration of the forecast period.

Application – Process Water Treatment and Desalination Key Applications

The process water/ water treatment segment has the maximum share in the water treatment systems market and is poised to gain share a significant 390 BPS going forward. The process water/ water treatment segment is projected to have a value of more than US$ 46 billion by end 2027, making it larger than all other applications combined in the water treatment systems market. Nanotechnology is a focus area where research is currently underway to transform process water treatment.

End Use – Industrial Sector Demands Efficient Water Treatment Systems

The industrial sector holds the lion’s share in the water treatment systems market by end use and is projected to remain steady for the foreseeable future. Within the industrial sector, the maximum CAGR of 7.8% is predicted to be in the food & beverage industry and companies in the water treatment systems market are advised to take this into account. An incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 22 billion is waiting to be tapped in industrial segment of water treatment systems market.

Region – Focus on APEJ and MEA in the Water Treatment Market

The highly populous nations in APEJ and the oil-rich, water-starved economies in the Middle East are predicted to drive the growth in the water treatment systems market for some time to come. There are a large number of water treatment projects in the GCC countries in particular and the MEA region is estimated to grow with an exponential CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2027, far higher than all others in the water treatment systems market.

Key Takeaways

Initiatives taken by the government and water conservation authorities play a vital role in establishing an adequate water supply chain and finding the right demand-supply balance is the need of the hour. Local government policies that encourage the adoption of newer technologies coupled with stringent water management regulations should have a huge impact on the water treatment systems market.

Competition Dashboard in the Water Treatment Market

The companies profiled in the water treatment systems market report are Veolia Environnement S.A, SUEZ S.A, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair Plc., Hitachi, Toshiba Corporation, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Thermax Ltd, IVRCL, Voltas Limited, 3M, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, METITO Holdings Ltd., Aquatech International LLC., EnviroChemie GmbH, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Aquarion AG, TIP TOP Oberflächenschutz Elbe GmbH, WBG WasserBauGesellschaft Kulmbach mbH, Bionics Advanced Filtration Systems (P) Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Superior Products International II, and STEULER – KCH GmbH.