The Delightful Table ( http://thedelightfultable.com/ ) is pleased to offer vegan and vegetarian plant based cooking classes in Los Angeles, California. For those who want to learn how to cook truly delightful dishes using simple and farm fresh ingredients, this is the right place to be. What’s special about these cooking classes is that the participants get to practice everything they learn with the guidance of a skilled instructor. The classes offered are different from the recipe books and videos online. Students get to add their own touch to each dish and the ingredients change with the seasons. The same class will use different veggies in the summer, fall, winter and spring. The best part is that the participants will be able to relax and have fun while learning to make delicious meals during their interactive cooking sessions.

Recipes are something that anyone can follow, but the real cooking lies in understanding the basic concepts. That is why the cooking lessons will not involve learning recipes, but will focus on developing “the touch”, an ability to know how hot the oil is, whether the food is seared properly or not, how much seasoning is needed for a particular dish, etc. These are not just concepts, but hard won skills that are followed by the world’s best cooks, from professional chefs to your granny. Our classes focus on cooking without using tons of gadgets that read temperature or tools that measure the quantities. With the help of these tips and techniques one can visualize and get as creative as your imagination will allow; above all be comfortable in creating dishes that taste and look beautiful.

The cooking classes focus on vegan and vegetarian cooking with farm fresh ingredients and organic vegetables that come straight from the farm. For instance, the “Farm to Table Cooking Class” is one such cooking session which allows participants to travel to a regenerative farm, pick their favorite vegetables straight out of the soil and make some appetizing dishes with the guidance of a skilled instructor. The best thing about this farm is the way the crops are grown and how it impacts the flavor of the food. Participants can also enroll in other courses such as Indian Cooking, Quick Weeknight Dinners, Sunday Funday, Flavors of Winter, How to Preserve Anything and many more. Foodies can also check out various recipes on the blog that are informational and helpful.

Address: 2302 Fargo St, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Email: Boss@thedelightfultable.com

