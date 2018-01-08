Uterine manipulators can be defined as surgical devices that play an important role in laparoscopic gynecological surgeries such as hysterectomy, wherein they enable holding the cervix in place and facilitate complete visualization of the uterus. These devices are employed in various types of surgeries such as total laparoscopic hysterectomy, partial laparoscopic hysterectomy, and laparoscopy-assisted vaginal hysterectomy. In the laparoscopic hysterectomy procedure, a uterine manipulator is inserted to enable upward movement of the uterus. Uterine manipulators can be adjusted in different angles enabling the operator to rotate the uterus so as to get a holistic view of anatomical structures. These are distally flexible. They come with various attachments as per the size of the uterus. Uterine manipulators that come with lateral irrigation inlets are also known as replaceable uterine probes. Uterine manipulators have three types of movements including retroversion and anteversion movements, lateral movement, and elevation movement. Retroversion and anteversion movements provide good exposure of utero-sacral ligaments, anterior and posterior walls of the uterus, and vesico-uterine fold. The lateral movement provides exposure of utero-ovarian ligaments and infundibolo-pelvic ligaments. The elevation movement enables upward movement of the uterus in the abdomen to provide exposure of utero-sacral ligaments.

The market for uterine manipulators is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of surgeries. For instance, in the U.S., an average of 600,000 hysterectomies are performed every year; over 100,000 in the U.K.; over 30,000 in Australia; and over 60,000 in France. According to research studies, the total number of hysterectomies performed laparoscopically had increased by over 20% until 2010 in the U.S. The growing focus on women’s health and hygiene, rising awareness among people, increasing investments in enhancing the health care infrastructure in developing economies, and growing elderly population are anticipated to promote growth of the market for uterine manipulators in the next few years. However, low disposable income of people in emerging markets, lack of experience in employing uterine manipulators, and complexity in assembling these devices may hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global uterine manipulators market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into Hohl type uterine manipulators, Clermont Ferrand type uterine manipulators, Donnez type uterine manipulators, Advincula Arch type uterine manipulators, Tintara type uterine manipulators, and others. Based on application, the uterine manipulators market can be classified into diagnostic procedures, partial hysterectomy, and full hysterectomy. Based on end-user, the market can be segregated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty gynecological centers.

Geographically, the global uterine manipulators market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. High growth of the market in the region can be attributed to well-established health care infrastructure, increasing awareness among people, and the growing number of diagnostic procedures requiring uterine manipulators. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for uterine manipulators in the near future. However, sluggish growth of the economy of the region is likely to negatively impact the market in Europe in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing patient population and rising government focus on enhancing health care facilities.

Leading players operating in the global uterine manipulators market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Conkin Surgical Instrument Ltd., Ethicon Inc. (a part of Johnson & Johnson), C. R. Bard, Inc., BISINGER GmbH, CONMED Corporation, Planmeca Oy, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, MetroMed Healthcare CO., LTD., and Richard Wolf GmbH.

