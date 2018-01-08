Market Highlights:

The global UAV flight training and simulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2016-2021. The growing demand for UAVs, popularity of electric UAVs, and demand across industries such as oil & gas, defense industry and scientific research has fueled the global market.

Geographically, North America would be the largest market for UAV flight training and simulation market and APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market with increased spending and procurement of UAVs. Global demand for UAVs has increased continuously because of its broad range of applications in the commercial, civil, and military market. The total number of UAS is expected to increase from 878 in 2009 to 3,150 in 2021.

Key Findings

In 2015, HALE UAVs accounted for 49% of market share, followed by MALE UAVs with % and SUAVs respectively

Despite defence cuts and low procurement, Americas remains the leader during the forecast period, with its market likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6%.

By 2021, HALE UAVs is likely to have the largest market share of around 49%

Major Key Players

CAE,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

L-3 Link Simulation and Training,

Selex,

Simlat.

BAE systems,

Northrop Grumman,

Textron Systems,

Thales Training & Simulation.

Study Objectives of UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types, applications and regions

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market

The market report for UAV Flight Training and Simulation of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.