The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, a hair extensions and beauty supply shop, has almost become a nationwide franchise. The rapidly expanding firm has opened many salon outlets all over the Southern United States.

Almost two dozen new salons have sprouted all over the Southern region of the United States in 2017. Known as The Lauren Ashtyn Collection extension certified salons; these beauty shops are part of the fast-growing franchise of the same name. The “Our Salons” section on the company’s website showcases all the company’s newly certified branches across the country. Notably, the firm has not yet crossed into the Northern states. Its subsidiaries are concentrated in the Southern states particularly the areas neighboring its home state of South Carolina, such as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Utah, Colorado, Kentucky, Delaware etc. The map helps in locating all Lauren Ashtyn Collection extension certified salons in a certain locality or region.

According to the company’s website, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection opened its very first salon and extension bar earlier this year in downtown Spartanburg, SC. Before this milestone, the family owned and operated firm was operating as an ecommerce platform. This year alone, Lauren Ashtyn Collection seems to have opened over 15 new outlets in about a dozen or so Southern states. The firm is offering franchise opportunities to anyone interested in opening a Lauren Ashtyn Collection extension bar. All interested parties should go see the founder and owner Lauren Ashtyn and her staff at the corporate headquarters in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In addition to its subsidiaries, many successful salons around the country carry The Lauren Ashtyn Collection product line. The company offers hair and beauty shops special incentives and discounts to carry its product line. They can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/42630302/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection

About Us

The eponymous Lauren Ashtyn Collection is the name of the parent company of a franchise that borrows its name from its founder. Founded only two years ago by the daughter of a stylist, the firm has expanded quite fast and it now boasts over a dozen subsidiaries and countless distributors of its hair extension and beauty products. Renowned for its beautifully designed, luxury hairpieces, all hair extensions from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection are expertly handcrafted using the finest, 100% human European Remy hair, and these are available in an array of rich, multi-dimensional colors. The company features a host of video tutorials and blog articles on its site and users are encouraged to engage the company’s professionals in free online consultation sessions regarding all hair and beauty matters. Reviews for the luxury hair extension company can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: 1(864)641-0751 (for online orders and questions press 2)

Email: contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/