HANSUNG BRAVO, the professional car self-service and car washing system manufacturing company in South Korea since 1994 .With the development of Korea’s first mat cleaner, Hansung Bravo has put in continuous effort for 20 years. In order to develop a better car wash culture and we are still trying to improve and deliver an enhanced car life. With such efforts, currently, we are recognized for our quality by exporting to the USA, Germany, Japan and many other countries.

With our unceasing development, Hansung Bravo leads the carwash market from the new foam carwash in 2012. We will be a company who pays back customers with consistent research development and the best quality.

Self-Washer

Collective self-car cleaner – Model: ECO-9900

FEATURES

• Coin type

• High pressure car wash, Automatic foam brush type

• 360° rotation boom, movement to up and down

• Appropriate self-car wash in small space

• The frost protection system in winter

• Built in automatic detergent’s adjustment device

• Equipment fee and facility fee are inexpensive

Specification

• Model – ECO-9900

• Power consumption – 380v/60Hz3.7KW

• High pressure jet – 200ps 🙁 Max)

• Self-coin type – using 500won

• High pressure in foam brush gun – 360° rotation

• Dimension – 520mmx1000mm x1500mm

Automatic self-car cleaner

WASH MASTER-1800

FEATURES

• Can clean 4 ton van body truck, truck, minibus, luxury car, etc.

• No maintenance is necessary because of no brush change is required.

• No car cleaner operator is required, Save labor and administration cost.

• Solve customer complaint about cleanliness as customer cleans its car by itself.

• Economical price without bubble.

• Convenient due to simple operation, Reduce failure (disorder) rate.

• Even if there is no drying system, however. It is possible to overcome it through manual drying.

