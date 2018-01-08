The Report “Global Steam Traps Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” covers the manufacturers’ data, detailed view about regions and countries of the world; which demonstrates a regional development status, volume and value, including market size, as well as price data. Along with segment data, including: by Type and Application segment etc. On the basis of geography this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market segment by Application, Steam Traps can be split into
Oil & Petrochemical
Power Industry
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
General Industry
Others
Market segment by Type, Steam Traps can be split into
Mechanical Trap
Thermostatic Trap
Thermodynamic Trap
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Spirax Sarco
Armstrong
Pentair
Velan
TLV
Flowserve
Circor
Cameron
Yoshitake
Steriflow
Yingqiao Machinery
Hongfeng Mechanical
MIYAWAKI
Tunstall Corporation
DSC
Chenghang Industrial Safety
Watson McDaniel
Lonze Valve
ARI
Water-Dispersing Valve
Shanghai Hugong
Table of Contents
1 Steam Traps Market Overview 1
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Steam Traps 1
1.1.1 Definition of Steam Traps 1
1.1.2 Installed Piping and Piping Connections 2
1.2 Classification of Steam Traps 2
1.3 Applications of Steam Traps 7
1.4 Global Steam Traps Market by Regions (2012-2022) 13
1.4.1 Global Steam Traps Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 13
1.4.2 North America Steam Traps Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14
1.4.3 China Steam Traps Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15
1.4.4 Europe Steam Traps Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 16
1.4.5 Japan Steam Traps Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 17
1.5 Global Steam Traps Market Size (2012-2022) 18
1.5.1 Global Steam Traps Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 18
1.5.2 Global Steam Traps Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 19
2 Global Steam Traps Market Competition by Manufacturers 20
2.1 Global Steam Traps Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 20
2.2 Global Steam Traps Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 23
2.3 Global Steam Traps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2017) 26
2.4 Steam Traps Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28
2.4.1 Steam Traps Market Concentration Rate 28
2.4.2 Steam Traps Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 30
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 31
