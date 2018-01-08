As more and more students from India and indeed Kerala look at an overseas education, the annual support service, provided by Educational Testing Service and the Learning Links Foundation, brings the TOEFL® Information Van toschools in 10 cities over four weeks in the Kerala region to enhance awareness about the TOEFL test and it’s different facets. Stops include Cochin, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Tiruchirappalli.

The initiative by the US based Educational Testing Service is expected to help students with the latest information, preparation tips and registration advice regarding the popular TOEFL examination taken by thousands of aspirants from Kerala and other parts of India every year. As part of this initiative, a TOEFL® Information Van will visit several schools in Kerala from January 8 to February 7, 2018 in the above mentioned cities.

“Indian students who want to study abroad but don’t know where to start should keep a look out for the TOEFL® Information Van,”said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. “With Indian students continuing to study abroad, it’s important that we continue to provide them with the necessary resources to help them achieve their academic and career goals. The TOEFL information van brings all of those resources in one convenient stop.”

Two TOEFL experts will be available in the van to provide students with valuable information about the TOEFL test including videos, tools and free resources, and guidance around the study abroad process. Students engaging with our experts are encouraged to share their experiences using the designated tour hashtag #TOEFLGOIndia.

Test takers will also learn about the TOEFLMOOC, TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider’s Guide. This free six-week online course provides students with information about the TOEFL test from expert ETS instructors who show how to prepare for each of the four sections — Reading, Listening, and Speaking and Writing — along with test-day information and other helpful tips. To date, more than 600,000 students around the globe have participated in the TOEFL MOOC.