The growth of the polyimide films market is mainly driven by growing applications of PI films in semiconductor and electronics component manufacturing sector.

Polyimide (PI) films are made of polyimide, which is polymer of imide monomer. Polyimide films are known for their higher chemical resistance, high temperature resistance and high dielectric constant. Owing to such unique properties, PI films are used in manufacturing of heat resistant electronics components such as flexible printed circuit (FPC), pressure sensitive tape, wires and others.

To Browse Full Report Visit Here: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polyimide-film-market

On the basis of application, the polyimide films market has been segmented into FPC, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tape, motor / generator and wire & cable. As per the findings of research, FPC held the largest share of the market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2016. Polyimide films are most preferred over other materials such as polycarbonates, epoxy resins, and polyurethanes, for manufacturing FPC owing to its blend of electrical, chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties. In addition, PI film offer greater thermal resistance to the FPC making them suitable for applications subject to high heat generation. In addition, PI films have wide applications in manufacturing compact and light weight FPC assemblies.

On the basis of end-user, the polyimide films market has been segmented into electronics, automotive, aerospace, labelling, medical and mining & drilling. As per the findings of research, electronics held the largest share of polyimide films market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2016. Wide applications of PI tapes and PI films for manufacturing of different electronics components such as cables, rotate machines, integrated circuits, electric wires, recording devices, etc. were instrumental behind such market share dominance of electronics end-user.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the polyimide films market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2016. In Asia-Pacific, PI films are mostly consumed in semiconductor foundries and semiconductor component manufacturing facilities located in Taiwan, China and Japan. In addition, growing usage of PI films based electronics devices among users has created surge in demand for the polyimide films market.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polyimide-film-market/report-sample

North America held the second largest share of the polyimide films market in 2016. Major growth drivers for the market in the region are growing usage of PI tapes in high-tech aerospace industry, growing demand of insulation tape for manufacturing body parts in automotive industry and emergence of application of PI films in medical sector. Product innovation by leading polyimide products manufacturers also boosted the growth of the market. For example, in September 2017, FLEXcon Company Inc. launched Thermlfilm HT product line, a new polyimide film under the brand name ‘Thermlfilm HT 9000’ series. This product is useful in the manufacturing of printed circulated boards.

Some of the major players operating in the PI films industry are E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., SKCKOLONPI, Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., I.S.T. Corporation, FLEXcon Company, Inc., and UBE Industries Ltd.