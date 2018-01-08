NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the Excel Cell Electronic GQ Series of 1-Pole Reflow Solderable Relays, now available with THR (Through-Hole Reflow) Technology. The innovative new THR Series Through-Hole Type Electromechanical Relays from Excel Cell Electronic (Goodsky/ECE) now allow the GQ Series to withstand the harsh melting temperatures of the reflow soldering process.

In the past, the primary issue preventing through-hole components from passing through the reflow soldering process is that the process requires such high temperatures. This melts the solder paste in a matter of minutes and the plastic material in the through-hole relay could also melt and cause an electrical malfunction.

However, after years of research in through-hole type electromechanical relays, Goodsky/ECE discovered several supreme standard plastic materials that can withstand the high, punishing temperatures of the reflow soldering process. From this, ECE developed the THR Series of Relays. The THR version can withstand the IEC 60068-2-58 Reflow Soldering.

To help determine individual cost savings, simply submit your through-hole reflow soldering profile with the relay you would like to cross to New Yorker Electronics for an analysis.

Excel Cell Electronic’s GQ Series is not the only series that can be specially made into THR standard. Other major relay series such as RWH, JE, GCJ, GU, EMI-2P, SF and others can be customized to THR versions. Moreover, additional values and features can be added such as UL Class F, IEC 60335-1 glow wire and halogen free.

Features & Benefits:

• Miniature size 0.2W low power consumption

• Operating temperature to 105°C

• RoHS and REACH compliant

• UL Class F (155°C) insulation available

• 8mm coil to contact creepage Surge Strength 10KV

Applications:

• Domestic Appliances

• Office Machines

• Audio Equipment

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Excel Cell Electronic (ECE) and carries its full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads and Resettable Fuses.