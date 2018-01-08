Market Scenario

Miniaturization can be considered as a trend of manufacturing smaller, optical and electronic products or devices. Miniaturization can be referred as reduced in size but increase in aptitude. Looking through the current scenario we can see that trend towards small gadgets, smaller sized machines is continuously increasing. Miniaturization of machines is taking rapid footsteps. These miniaturized products have a very complex structure. There is a need of inspecting these miniaturized products. But the inspection of these miniaturized products is beyond the human visual sense. Thus, there is a requirement for more advanced system that can be used for inspection and measurements of miniaturized products.

The machine vision system successfully substitutes the human visual inspection and judgement capabilities. Machine vision systems use cameras with different functionalities, sensors and image processing for inspections and measurements. The miniaturized products, devices, machines are effectively inspected and measured using machine vision systems.

The global Machine Vision market is expected to reach USD 15.46 billion by the end of 2022 with 8.18% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Machine Vision Market are – Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Vitronic GmbH (Germany), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Microscan Systems (U.S.), Basler AG (Germany.), National Instruments (U.S.), Optotune AG (Switzerland), USS Vision (U.S.), ViDi Systems SA (Switzerland), Keyence (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Machine Vision Market Structure

By Type

1D Machine

2D Machine Vision

3D Machine Vision

By Application

Inspection

Gauging

Guidance

Identification

Others

By Components

– Hardware

ASMV

Cameras

Sensors

Illuminations

Processors

Others

– Software

By End Users

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Healthcare

Food & Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Row

Segments:

Global Machine Vision Market for segment on the basis of position, type, technology and application.

Machine Vision Market by Position:

Overhead Beam

Horizontal Beam

Machine Vision Market by Type:

Bidirectional

Unidirectional

Machine Vision Market by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Machine Vision Market by Application:

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

Machine Vision Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and integration is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market with more than 30% of market share followed by Europe which stands as second biggest market due to the heavy demand from automotive and healthcare industry. North America stands as third biggest market.

Intended Audience

Data Centers

Manufacturing Companies

Software Developers

Energy Generation Companies

Technology Providers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

