Market Scenario
Miniaturization can be considered as a trend of manufacturing smaller, optical and electronic products or devices. Miniaturization can be referred as reduced in size but increase in aptitude. Looking through the current scenario we can see that trend towards small gadgets, smaller sized machines is continuously increasing. Miniaturization of machines is taking rapid footsteps. These miniaturized products have a very complex structure. There is a need of inspecting these miniaturized products. But the inspection of these miniaturized products is beyond the human visual sense. Thus, there is a requirement for more advanced system that can be used for inspection and measurements of miniaturized products.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1510
The machine vision system successfully substitutes the human visual inspection and judgement capabilities. Machine vision systems use cameras with different functionalities, sensors and image processing for inspections and measurements. The miniaturized products, devices, machines are effectively inspected and measured using machine vision systems.
The global Machine Vision market is expected to reach USD 15.46 billion by the end of 2022 with 8.18% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022.
Key Players
The prominent players in the market of Machine Vision Market are – Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Vitronic GmbH (Germany), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Microscan Systems (U.S.), Basler AG (Germany.), National Instruments (U.S.), Optotune AG (Switzerland), USS Vision (U.S.), ViDi Systems SA (Switzerland), Keyence (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan) among others.
Global Machine Vision Market Structure
By Type
- 1D Machine
- 2D Machine Vision
- 3D Machine Vision
By Application
- Inspection
- Gauging
- Guidance
- Identification
- Others
By Components
– Hardware
- ASMV
- Cameras
- Sensors
- Illuminations
- Processors
- Others
– Software
By End Users
- Automotive
- Electronics & Semiconductor
- Healthcare
- Food & Packaging
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Row
Segments:
Global Machine Vision Market for segment on the basis of position, type, technology and application.
Machine Vision Market by Position:
- Overhead Beam
- Horizontal Beam
Machine Vision Market by Type:
- Bidirectional
- Unidirectional
Machine Vision Market by Technology:
- Wired
- Wireless
Machine Vision Market by Application:
- Transportation
- Retail
- Banking & Finance
- Hospitality
- Sports & Entertainment
- Government
- Others
Regional Analysis:
Machine Vision Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and integration is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market with more than 30% of market share followed by Europe which stands as second biggest market due to the heavy demand from automotive and healthcare industry. North America stands as third biggest market.
Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-vision-market-1510
Intended Audience
- Data Centers
- Manufacturing Companies
- Software Developers
- Energy Generation Companies
- Technology Providers
- Distributors
- Research firms
- Consultancy firms
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Stakeholders
- End-user sectors
- Technology Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 MARKET DYNAMICS$ 950.00
1.1 Market Drivers 10
1.1.1 Increasing Miniaturization Of Products 10
1.1.2 Need For Quality Inspection 11
1.1.3 Increasing Standardization 11
1.2 Market Restraints 11
1.2.1 Complexity In Integrating Machine Vision Systems 11
1.3 Market Opportunity 12
1.3.1 Trend Towards Automation 12
1.4 Market Challenges 12
1.4.1 Lack Of Awareness 12
1.5 Supply Chain Analysis 13
1.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14
2 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET, BY TYPE$ 1,650.00
2.1 Introduction 16
2.2 1D Machine 18
2.3 2D Machine Vision 20
2.4 3D Machine Vision 22
3 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET, BY APPLICATION$ 1,650.00
3.1 Introduction 24
3.2 Inspection 25
3.3 Gauging 27
3.4 Guidance 28
3.5 Identification 30
3.6 Others 31
4 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET, BY COMPONENTS$ 1,650.00
4.1 Introduction 33
4.2 Hardware 34
4.2.1 ASMV 36
4.2.2 Cameras 38
4.2.3 Sensors 39
4.2.4 Illuminations 40
4.2.5 Processors 41
4.2.6 Others 42
4.3 Software 43
Continue…
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Akash Anand,
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Recent Comments