Market Overview:

Rising sale of kefir is driven majorly by its diverse application and increasing healthy food consumption trends among the consumers. Kefir is now used for the production of frozen desserts, dips and sauces, and others based on its probiotic content. Increasing demand for on-the-go healthy beverages is projected to fuel up the market demand for kefir. Probiotics have lot of health benefits and are used in the treatment of diarrhea and other digestive disorders. They are also used as health supplements, which enhance the overall value of kefir as a digestive supplement. The production and the consumption of kefir is high in Europe and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and North America over the given forecast period.

The global kefir market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising awareness about advantages of consuming kefir and health benefits associated with it. Product improvisations to enhance the shelf-life of the product also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing demand for natural and organic food ingredients is also influencing the growth of Kefir market, positively. Improving economic conditions is fueling up the market demand for kefir on the global level.

All these factors will contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.8% of kefir market during 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Danone SA (France)

Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Fresh Made, Inc. (U.S.)

Nourish Kefir (U.K.)

Kenmare Living Foods (Ireland)

The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.)

Kefir manufacturers across various regions are following the strategy of product innovations and geographical expansion to penetrate the global market and to meet the growing demand for the product. Furthermore, key players are investing more in R & D sector to improve their existing products line and to enhance the quality of the product. In the Europe, France dominates kefir market and exports the product to various other countries, which include the China, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., and others.

Downstream Analysis:

The demand for kefir is growing at a significant rate based on rising consumers’ awareness about health advantages of the product. On the basis of flavor, regular kefir holds a lion’s share in the global market based on consumer’s side demand for traditionally prepared unflavored products. However, the shift in consumption trend is likely to favor the rapid growth of flavored kefir market. Milk kefir is found to dominate the market on the basis of type owning to ease in production and sophisticated processing protocol.

Furthermore, the demand for kefir as a potential healthy beverage is estimated have a major share followed by application as dietary supplements. Spreading awareness is likely to add fuel to the application growth of kefir in frozen desserts.

Regional Analysis:

The global kefir market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for Kefir owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink healthy beverages from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the kefir market. The U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Germany and Canada are the major importers of kefir. Increasing disposable income and developed trading channels are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

