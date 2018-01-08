Market Scenario

Innovation and the numerous benefits such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic software updates and others; provided by the cloud technology has boosted the adoption of cloud services. The enterprises and industries are adopting cloud services on a large scale as it is cost efficient and provides high performance. According to the analysis, to sustain the technological advancements of cloud technology and the penetration of IoT, there has been a great demand for IoT managed services. Cloud services are coupled with cyber security threats. Rising adoption of cloud services is also leading to the requirement of data security services. There has been a recent news dated February 26, 2017; about Avnet, the leading global technology distributor partnered with AT&T to integrate IoT managed services with cloud applications and deliver it impeccably into their IoT solution stack. The IoT managed services are industry specific therefore many organizations prefer IoT managed services for their specified requirements. However, security has been a major concern in all the sectors and the IoT managed service for IoT security assessments is the best solution available in the market.

The Global IoT Managed Services Market is expected to reach at USD 84.12 billion with 24.48% of CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Segments:

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Services

Network Management

Security Management

Device Management

Infrastructure Management

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By End Users

Automotive and Transport

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Key Players:

Accenture Plc. (Ireland)

Cisco System Inc. (U.S)

Google Inc. (U.S)

Apple Inc. (U.S)

AT & T Inc. (U.S)

Intel Corporation (U.S)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

HP Inc. – (U.S)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S)

Regional Analysis:

IoT Managed Services has a high penetration across the globe. The global IoT Managed Services market is analyzed on the basis of region into different regions as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (ROW). North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the IoT Managed Services Market. The technological advancements and early adoption of IoT Managed Services in this region has resulted in the highest market share in the IoT Managed Services market.

Intended Audience

IoT Managed Services Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL IOT MANAGED SERVICES MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SERVICES

6.2.1.1 SECURITY MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.2 DATA MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.3 INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.4 NETWORK MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.5 MOBILITY SERVICES

6.2.1.6 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY COMPONENTS

6.2.2.1 HARDWARE

6.2.2.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.2.3 SERVICE

6.2.3 BY USER

6.2.3.1 IT & TELECOM

6.2.3.2 MANUFACTURING

6.2.3.3 HEALTHCARE

6.2.3.4 RETAIL

6.2.3.5 UTILITIES

6.2.3.6 GOVERNMENT

6.2.3.7 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.2.4.1 SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESS

6.2.4.2 LARGE SCALE BUSINESS

6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.5.1 APAC

6.2.5.2 EUROPE

6.2.5.3 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.5.3 REST OF THE WORLD

Continued…

