Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) pipeline Target constitutes close to 38 molecules. Out of which approximately 28 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 – Pipeline Review, H2 2017, outlays comprehensive information on the Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) – Bromodomain-containing protein 4 is a protein encoded by the BRD4 gene. It plays a key role in transmission of epigenetic memory across cell divisions and transcription regulation. It promotes phosphorylation of Ser-2 of the C-terminal domain (CTD) of RNA polymerase II. It acts as a regulator of p53/TP53-mediated transcription. The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 6, 15 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 5 and 5 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Immunology, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Metabolic Disorders, Dermatology, Genetic Disorders, Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones, Ophthalmology and Respiratory which include indications Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Solid Tumor, Breast Cancer, Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Ovarian Cancer, Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, NUT Midline Carcinoma (NMC or Nuclear Protein in Testis Midline Carcinoma), Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Atherosclerosis, Colorectal Cancer, Follicular Lymphoma, Hematological Tumor, Inflammation, Lung Cancer, Neuroblastoma, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Small-Cell Lung Cancer, Adenocarcinoma, Advanced Malignancy, Alzheimer’s Disease, Atopic Dermatitis, B-Cell Leukemia, B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Blood Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease (Chronic Renal Failure), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), Colon Cancer, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) (Ischemic Heart Disease), Fabry Disease, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-Cell Hodgkin Lymphoma), Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant, Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer, Hypercholesterolemia, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Leukemias, Lymphoma, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, Melanoma, Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of The Pancreas, Metastatic Brain Tumor, Metastatic Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant, Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer, Metastatic Liver Cancer, Myelofibrosis, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Pancreatic Cancer, Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Peripheral Vascular Disease (PVD), Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor (Neurofibrosarcoma), Pre-Diabetes/Impaired Glucose Tolerance, Prostate Cancer, Psoriasis, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Retinal Degeneration, Substance (Drug) Abuse, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma) and Uveal Melanoma.

Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Driven by data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

Scope

– The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4)

– The report reviews Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

– The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

– The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

– The report reviews key players involved in Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

– The report assesses Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

– The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

– The report reviews latest news and deals related to Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to buy

– Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4)

– Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

– Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

– Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and its most promising pipeline therapeutics

– Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Bromodomain Containing Protein 4 (Protein HUNK1 or BRD4) development landscape

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

