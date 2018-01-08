“The Report The Global Artillery and Systems Market 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
Developing countries such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil are spending significantly on modernizing the capabilities of their ground forces by procuring modern weapons including howitzers and mortars among others. This upgrade of weapons and arms by various militaries is therefore expected to sustain the demand for newer artillery platforms throughout the forecast period
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –
– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2017-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.
– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of artillery and systems segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.
– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2017-2027.
– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1473333/the-global-artillery-and-systems-market-research-reports
Synopsis
The Global Artillery and Systems Market 2017-2027 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for artillery and systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Scope
The Global Artillery and Systems market, valued at US$7.3 billion in 2017, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% over the forecast period, to reach US$10.4 billion by 2027 and cumulatively value US$95.8 billion. The market consists of five categories –
– Turret Systems, Self-Propelled Artillery Systems, Towed Artillery Systems, Other Artillery Systems and Mortars.
– The market is expected to be dominated by Turret Systems, which will account for 34.9% of the market, followed by the Self-Propelled Artillery Systems and Towed Artillery Systems segments with shares of 32.0% and 21.5% respectively.
– Other Artillery Systems will and Mortars will account for 7.7% and 3.9% of the market respectively.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1473333
Reasons to buy
– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global artillery and systems market over the next ten years
– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different artillery segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
– Identify the major channels that are driving the global artillery and systems market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the internal ministries of different countries within the global artillery and systems market
– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top artillery and systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
Send An Enquiry Request @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1473333
Table of Contents
Executive Summary 15
Artillery and Systems Market – Overview 18
Market Dynamics 20
Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector
Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market
Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector
Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Artillery and Systems Market – Segment Analysis 28
Segment Analysis: Turret Systems 30
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Self Propelled Artillery Systems 32
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Towed Artillery Systems 33
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Other Artillery Systems 34
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027
Segment Analysis: Mortars 35
Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027 Regional Review 36
Defense capital expenditure
Capex forecast, 2017-2027
Factors influencing military modernization programs Artillery and Systems Market – Regional Analysis 43
Regional overview
Factors driving spending within the region
Regional expenditure on each sub-segment, 2017-2027
Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027 Trend Analysis – Key Defense Markets 52
Country breakdown of expenditure for each region
Sub-segment analysis for each country
Major Programs for each country
Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027
Change in market share, 2017-2027 Key Programs Analysis 100
Description of key programs
Delivery period, units and total expenditure
Competitive Landscape Analysis 107
Competitive analysis – 7 leading companies
Major Products and Services
Major Alliances and Recent Contracts
Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments