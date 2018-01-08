Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Ambulance Services Market “

The report on ambulance services market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Ambulances help rescue injured or medically ill patients by transporting them to medical treatment centers. Earlier carts were used for the transportation of patients by manual powers. Ambulances were first utilized for an emergency transport in 1487 in the battlefield of Spain. Advancements in technology throughout 19th and 20th centuries led to the development of self-powered ambulances. Earlier the utilization of ambulances were majorly in the battlefield, however with increasing incidences of various severe medical conditions coupled with modernization in ambulances, their usage also started for transportation of patients to-and-from hospitals. Ambulance Services Market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides an overall information of various segments and sub-segments that have been covered in the global ambulance services market report. The report provides an overall information and data analysis of the global ambulance services market with respect to market segments based on various parameters such as mode of transport, type of emergency, type of equipment and the major geographic markets.

The global ambulance services market based on the mode of transport has been segmented as: ground ambulance services, air ambulance services and water ambulance services. The market for these ambulance services has been extensively analyzed based on various parameters such as usefulness, effectiveness, uptake by patient population coupled with hospitals, sales revenue of the services based on the mode of transport, number of transports, number of ambulances and their geographic presence. This section of the report on the ambulance services market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

Ambulance services market has also been segmented based on emergency type as: emergency ambulance services and non-emergency ambulance services. The market for these emergency type has been extensively analyzed based on number of each services availed by and for patients and their geographic distribution. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each emergency type has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019. This section of the report on the ambulance services market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

Based on the type of equipment equipped in the ambulance, the market has been segmented as: advance life support (ALS) ambulance services and basic life support (BLS) ambulance services. The market for these equipment based ambulance services has been extensively analyzed based on number of ALS and BLS equipment sold to ambulance industry and number of patients who require these equipment while transportation. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each emergency type has been provided for the period 2011 to 2019. This section of the report on the ambulance services market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.