The detailed report of Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2012-2022.
The Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market in terms of applications is sectioned into
Metal smelting
Ore smelting
Others
The leading players in the market are
Danieli
Electrotherm
SMS
Siemens
TENOVA
STEEL PLANTECH
Doshi
IHI
DongXong
YUEDA
Nupro Corporation
On the basis of product the market is segmented into
AC-EAF
DA-EAF
The market covers the following regions
USA
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents
1 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Arc Furnaces 1
1.2 Electric Arc Furnaces Segment by Types 2
1.2.1 Global Revenue Market Share of Electric Arc Furnaces by Types in 2016 2
1.2.2 AC-EAF 3
1.2.3 DC-EAF 4
1.3 Electric Arc Furnaces Segment by Applications 5
1.3.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2016 5
1.3.2 Metal Smelting 6
1.3.3 Ore Smelting 6
1.3.4 Others 7
1.4 Electric Arc Furnaces Market by Regions 8
1.4.1 USA Status and Prospect (2017-2022) 8
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2017-2022) 9
1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2017-2022) 10
1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2022) 11
1.4.5 Southeast Asia and Prospect (2017-2022) 12
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2022) 13
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Electric Arc Furnaces (2017-2022) 14
2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Competition by Manufacturers 15
2.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017E) 15
2.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017E) 17
2.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017E) 18
2.4 Manufacturers Electric Arc Furnaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 20
2.5 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22
2.5.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 22
2.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23
