Elastic Laminates Market: Introduction

Improving healthcare services and decreasing child mortality rates in developing and underdeveloped countries in conjunction with improving macroeconomic conditions is driving the elastic laminates market. Elastic laminates are generally used in production of baby diapers, feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products. Ageing population in regions like Europe, North America and Japan is leading the demand for elastic laminates. Elastic laminates can have more than 100% stretch ability. These can be manufactured as per consumer requirements. In the last decade, many new elastic laminates with varying degrees of stretch, elongation and retraction are invented. Biodegradable disposable diapers are the new trend in the market. Using more natural organic materials and making elastic laminates breathable is also a new trend apparently visible in today’s market. Increasing competition between manufacturers of elastic laminates led to the price wars and extensive investments in research and development. The prices of elastic laminates is anticipated to go down or stay stable in near future, depending on fluctuations in prices of raw material. However, increasing environmental regulations in healthcare sector is expected to restrain the growth of elastic laminates market.

Elastic Laminates: Market Dynamics

Leg elastics and stretch tabs which are commonly used in diapers and training pants are expected to drive the elastic laminates market. According to a report published by Biax Fiberfilm Corporation, in 2014, 164 billion infant diaper units are sold, with a category retail value of US$ 36 billion. In the same year, 37 Bn units of adult incontinence are sold, with retail amount US$ 7 Bn. The report states that, between 2014 and 2019, China and India are estimated to witness almost 80% demand growth. Product adoption can be classified into two regions – developed world (Japan, Western Europe and North America) and developing world (SE Asia (China and India), Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America). Market dynamics in developed regions indicate decline in birth rates, enhanced product performance and shrinking margins. Market dynamics in developing regions shows growth of incontinent population with exclusive and modest designs evolving for the mobile user. Ethylene based elastomers, propylene based elastomers and styrenic block co-polymers are extensively used in manufacturing of elastic laminates. Overall, the elastic laminates market is expected to expand at a lucrative compound annual growth rates (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Elastic Laminates Market: Regional outlook

Elastic laminates market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the overall global elastic laminates market. This is due to United States dominating health care and pharmaceuticals market. Western Europe is expected to stand at second place by elastic laminates market. France, Germany & U.K are major contributors in Western Europe. China, India and ASEAN, Singapore and Australia & New Zealand is driving the APEJ elastic laminates market. APEJ is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Elastic Laminates Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global elastic laminates market are Golden Phoenix Fiberwebs, INC., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., TredegarFilms Corporation, Pantex International, Mondi Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, Kraton Corporation, APLIX Igroup and Others.

