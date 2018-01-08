DJ SHEIZWOOD HITS AGAIN ….

LAUNCH OF A NEW REMIXED VERSION OF BADOLA PRODUCTIONS SONG “PARDE MEIN REHNE DO” 2018 OPENS WITH A BLAST

In collaboration with Tahliwood Records & DJ Sheizwood

Music on Saregama

His stint in the Music Industry has been a super hit. His supreme confidence, knack for singing & djing & aesthetic eyes, makes DJ Sheizwood’s next remix “Parde Mein Rehne Do” a super hit.

DJ Sheizwood says “It’s great that we’re able to revamp some of the old tunes. There are some beautiful melodies and lyrics and when given a modern twist, help introduce the youth to the classics. The reworked, retuned version of the yesteryear’s hit will have everyone love the tune. Our revamped and rejuvenated version has enhanced the energy to a different level altogether”

Producer Inndresh Badola says “Remixes are in and this number was the classic hit, during its own era, so just to revive the old memories and create the groove with Dj Shezwood , Miss Pooja & Kangana, this is just a start, hope it smashes the floor and reloads the young hearts with precious golden memories. Work done by Dj Sheizwood, Miss Poja and Kangana is awesome. Congratulations to team Parda for a fantastic creation”

Miss Pooja says “Parde Mein Rehne Do is a classic. I am glad to be a part of the remixed version of the song. It was great working with DJ Sheizwood on the single. Just like the original, I hope our mix also go down the history & loved by all”

Kangna Sharma says “I am overwhelmed to feature in the remixed version of such a hit iconic song. DJ Sheizwood offered me this song. He has done an outstanding job with the music, its catchy & very party like. Honestly, it was the music & lyrics which made me say yes to the song. Also Miss Pooja has done a phenomenal job, she has such a beautiful voice which just blew my mind. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed while making it”

Singers- Miss Pooja And Dj Sheizwood; Additional Lyrics- Kunwar Juneja; Producer- Inndresh Badola; Remixed By- Dj Sheizwood; Video By- Feroz A Khan; Featuring- Kangana Sharma.

“Parde Mein Rehne Do” is touted one of the best remixes of old songs this year The very popular song “Parde Mein Rehne Do” gets re-interpreted Punjabi style with dance beats by the Miss Pooja & DJ Sheizwood.

While the original was sung by Asha Bhosle & picturised on Asha Parekh, DJ Sheizwood re-arranges this song.

Parde Mein Rehne Do Song Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwnvwaMdPbo