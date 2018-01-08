Credit River Dental Centre is pleased to announce the dental practice has launched its new website. The top-rated practice treats patients of all ages for healthy, beautiful smiles.

Since it is not only important for the practice to provide exceptional dental services, but also to educate patients on proper oral health, the new website is designed to provide detailed information on services for more informed patients. The site features a variety of educational resources, which allows patients to learn more about the link between the mouth and overall health and explore the services provided by the practice to enhance health for better lifestyles.

Known as a trusted family dentistry practice in Mississauga, Credit River Dental Centre provides outstanding dental care to patients of all ages. Patients can feel at ease each family member will receive the highest quality of care possible and the most comfortable experience during each dental visit.

The practice provides general, cosmetic and restorative dental services like dental examinations, crowns, bridges, veneers, root canals, white fillings, teeth whitening, mouth guards, dental bonding and more.

For more information about the practice and its services, visit the website at Credit River Dental Centre or call 1-905-278-4297.

About Credit River Dental Centre: Credit River Dental Centre is an award-winning, top-ranked family dental practice in Mississauga, Ontario. The practice has been named a “Top Dentist” in Toronto by DemandForce for the past several years. Dr. Samson Lee, D.D.S. leads the diligent, knowledgeable and friendly team, who view dentistry as both an art and a science to achieve healthy, beautiful and dazzling smiles. Treating patients of all ages, the practice offers routine dental examinations, checkups, X-rays, veneers, teeth whitening, fillings, Invisalign, bonding, bridges and more. All services are tailored toward the individual since no two smiles are alike.