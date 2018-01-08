Waste management is a critical issue plaguing several industries today. We are pleased to announce the strategic partnership between Colliers International and Greenlogix that will help in assisting clients on this important aspect.

As one of the most trusted brands in waste management in India today Greenlogix has introduced solutions to tackle this over contemplated issue of waste through compliance, design, technology integration, end to end waste management services and industry specific solutions. Currently working with some of the most established names in India, speaks volumes of Greenlogix’s commitment to the cause of waste management, with a holistic sustainable approach. This strategic association with Colliers International will enable clients to achieve their sustainability goals. Given the market share that Colliers International has in waste management expertise, this partnership will help cater to a larger client base.

“Colliers International’s strategic waste management solution combines an industry-leading Integrated Facilities Management platform with our newly formed association with industry recognized service partner Greenlogix. This partnership will help us in collectively leveraging our expertise in complex waste streams, to offer a unique and holistic approach to waste management for our large client portfolio. In our renewed vision, the strategy & focus is on upstream waste reduction while realizing the benefits of downstream initiatives. Whilst downstream focuses on waste as a product, upstream looks to the source of waste generation, production and procurement to reframe waste as a value driver”, said Rajesh Shetty, Senior National Director, Facilities Management at Colliers International India.

“Such strategic associations are need of the hour. With rules and regulations becoming more and more stringent, we aim to offer clients a one stop solution through this partnership. We found the same passion and commitment in our partner Colliers International and we are very glad to be associated with them. This association will change how waste management is perceived in India” said Sunita Gupta, Managing Director, Greenlogix.