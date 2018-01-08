Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Chitosan Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany), Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway), G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China), Novamatrix (Norway), Agratech International, Inc. (U.S.), Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China), Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd. (China), Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd. (India), Kitozyme S.A. (Belgium), Primex ehf (Iceland) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Chitosan Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Chitosan Market – Market Overview

Chitosan is a type of fibre derived from chitin, a substance that develops in the hard outer shells of crustaceans such as crab, crayfish, shrimp and squid. The properties associated with chitosan such as antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral has availed its scope in food and beverages food & beverages and agriculture industry. Demand in this market is also considered export driven as Asia pacific is considered as key producer of chitosan.

Chitosan offers potential applications in the food industry due to properties associated with it. Properties including physico-chemical properties, short time biodegradability, biocompatibility with human tissues, antimicrobial an antifungal activities, and non-toxicity have made its use crucial in food applications. In addition to this, chitosan based films have established its application in food preservation and packaging owing to antimicrobial property exhibited by chitosan against pathogens and spoilage micro-organisms. Taking into account food applications expected to surge demand in the coming years.

Anti-fungal and anti-viral role performed by Chitosan has made it highly favourable in pharmaceutical and biomedicine industry by widening its applications scope. Specific, applications where chitosan employed includes wound dressings, surgical sutures and as aids in cataracts surgery and periodontal diseases treatment. Since the medical application of chitosan has started to recognize by medical industry players as an artificial skin absorbable surgical suture, and a wound healing accelerator, this market has seen potential growth in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been the traditional global leader in this market and had acquired more than half of the market. Japan had played key role in the domination of Asia Pacific over the global market, as it has abundance raw material linked with early awareness regarding the benefits offered by the product. The country held majority shares in this region due to waste water applications which is a major application segment. Innovative solution in cosmetics industry in Chain and South Korea has been complementing the regional demand over the past few years for chitosan. The region will be retaining its global control due to flourishing demand offered by food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Chitosan Market- Competitive Landscape

Global Chitosan Market represented moderate growth over past seven years driven by increasing penetration of new market players along with incr5esing application scope. The key industry participants listed in this market Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Advanced Biopolymers AS, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Novamatrix, Agratech International, Inc., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd., and Kitozyme S.A. Degree of competition observed industry experts in this market is identified as relatively medium. Global chitosan market consist of large number of Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies and is highly fragmented in nature. None of the market players holds considerable market shares due to which this market is expected to undergo several number of merger and acquisition activities in the coming years. Easy availability of raw material linked with diverse application scope of chitosan may offer growth opportunities in the coming years for new entrants. Major applications are addressed in food and beverages industry along with cosmetics industry, thus, new market entrants are according plan their strategic alliance in respective segments.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 23, 2016- Introduction of bio based chitosan food packaging by National University of Singapore (NUS). This development is addressed as first non-commercial over the last 10 years. Researcher’s form National University of Singapore have succeeded successfully developed an environmentally-friendly food packaging material that is free from chemical additives, by fortifying natural chitosan-based composite film with grapefruit seed extract. Chitosan, a natural and biodegradable polymer has significant applications in food industry owing to its biocompatibility, non-toxicity, short time biodegradability and excellent film forming ability. Major market players in chitosan market has started to recognising importance of bio based Chitosan food packaging which expected to offer growth opportunities.

Feb12, 2014- TriStar Wellness Solutions® launched New Patent for HemCon’s Chitosan Technology in Japan. The company has awarded for introducing patent that supports emerging status in the Japanese medical/dental markets. The chitosan based medical products for japan market anticipated to open up new opportunities in coming years. This development addressed as one of the key trend, which will encourage other industry participants to come up with products innovations.

