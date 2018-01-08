New York stamp house Cherrystone Auctions has added a new “Gallery Of Rarities” section on its official website. The new portal features some of the most remarkable philatelic items that the company has auctioned over the years.

To celebrate its 50th birthday, Cherrystone Auctions has decided to highlight its past auctioneering achievements by adding a “Gallery Of Rarities” section on its website. This webpage features “some of the rare items which have been sold in past Cherrystone sales.” Currently there are a total of 366 rare collectibles in this section and each item is featured as a thumbnail, which enlarges into a full image when clicked. A few relevant details are listed below the thumbnail, such as the country of issue, the Cherrystone auction it was sold, the price realized (including the buyer’s premium), and a short description of the item. The “Gallery Of Rarities” lists 20 items at a time and the list can be sorted by date (default), by country, or by price realized.

According to the recently introduced “Gallery Of Rarities” on Cherrystones’ website, the most expensive rarity ever sold by the firm was a souvenir sheet of four Russian stamps hinged onto a thick card. This lot was auctioned for $776,250 during the October 2008 sale. The second highest sale was also for a rare Russian stamp, which was auctioned in May 2008 for $603,750. Almost all the rare items in the top 20 list are split between Russia and China; with only one U.S. stamp in display. In May 2015 auction, the company sold a 1922-27 George V, £10 green and black stamp from Kenya, Uganda and Tanganyika for $15,525. All the items featured in this section are quite remarkable and unique. Further information can be found at https://plus.google.com/100240541947482028689

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. is a third-generation stamp house based in New York City. Originally founded as a retail store in 1967, the stamp company has amassed over 50 years of philatelic knowledge and experience. Cherrystone’s public sales, which are held 6-8 times per year, always feature rare stamps and postal history of the World, including the United States, the British Commonwealth, Germany and its Colonies, France and its Colonies, Russia, Poland, Asia, South America and more. Cherrystone also offers frequent “Specialty” sales, which usually contain properties of single owners and often feature award winning collections. The company is an active member of various philatelic associations, societies, and clubs including MEPSI, IFSDA, Rossica, APS, U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, ASDA etc. Reviews of the stamp company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Cherrystone+Auctions/@40.765176,-74.0129631,13z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-73.9786308!2d40.7655011!1m6!1m2!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!2sCherrystone+Auctions,+119+W+57th+St+Suite+316,+New+York,+NY+10019!2m2!1d-73.9779436!2d40.7651163!3m4!1s0x89c258f745eaf831:0x3afa6bcffd833576!8m2!3d40.7651163!4d-73.9779436

