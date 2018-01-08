Chanakya IAS academy announces an insightful seminar on ‘How to crack Civil Services Examination’. The seminar is scheduled to be held at Chanakya IAS Academy, Ahmedabad Centre, on 11th January 2018. Subject matter experts of Chanakya IAS Academy will address the participants at the seminar. The insightful session will begin at 3pm and will continue until 5pm. The 2 hours long session will focus on empowering the IAS aspirants with all the information about Civil Services Exam; from syllabus, stages of exam, exam pattern, services to subject wise preparation strategy, importance of developing administrative traits, right time management and other advanced tips.

The challenging Civil Services Exam is divided into three extremely competitive stages, and aspirants cannot afford to make any mistake in any of the 3 stages, as a single mistake or wrong guidance can lead to one’s failure. While beginning the preparation, many aspirants have partial knowledge about the exam. The dedicated candidates confused with half knowledge and filled with fear can attend this seminar for free of cost and discuss their queries which indeed must be addressed by a subject expert.

The seminar will give a chance to UPSC aspirants to learn experts’ tips and tricks to crack Civil Services Exam, to know the right sources for current affairs coverage, to enhance writing skills & Time Management and to ward off all the prevailing myths or doubts associated with Civil Services exam preparation.

When we asked Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson about this Seminar, he said, “Today our young generation is coming up with a zeal and passion to crack Civil Services Exam and join the services, and with this enthusiasm, they never deny giving it another try and reattempting even if they fail. With such dedicated young souls, we can make wonders in taking our society to a level where public administrators are trusted enough and a transparent public service is in function. Chanakya IAS Academy aims to educate, train and develop right administrative traits in these budding Civil Services aspirants so as to motivate them towards their Dream & achieve it fruitfully. This seminar is one such effort and we are looking forward for a huge success like our recent seminars where students have fined tuned their skills and got clarity about the exam with active participation. Entry being subject to registration, in regard to this seminar, students can reserve their seats by calling on 7574824922/7574824917”.