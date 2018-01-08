“The Report Global Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Market to 2023 – Expiries, Acquisitions and New Products for Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Dyslipidemia to Shake-Up the Competitive Landscape provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

The cardiovascular disease (CVD) therapy area encompasses a range of different diseases and conditions affecting the heart and/or blood vessels. The most crucial risk factors for CVD are hypertension and dyslipidemia, which accelerate the development of atherosclerotic plaque build up within blood vessels. As atheroma develops it causes the affected blood vessels to narrow, restricting blood flow to the body, brain or heart, depending on its locale.

It is also possible for the fibrous cap of this plaque to break off, triggering the coagulation cascade and causing a thrombus to form locally, which can completely occlude blood flow.

The treatments of CVD typically focus on prevention by controlling risk factors. As such, the treatments usually fall within three categories: Anti-hypertensives, which aim to maintain blood pressure within a normal range; anti-dyslipidemic drugs, which aim to modify lipid levels to a normal range; and anti-thrombotic drugs, which aim to prevent thrombi formation by inhibiting the coagulation cascade or platelet aggregation.

There has been vast scientific innovation in the CVD therapeutics market in recent decades, particularly within the anti-dyslipidemia market. This was seen first with the introduction of statins such as Lipitor (atorvastatin), and more recently with the introduction of protein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors. However, other areas such as the heart failure market remain poorly treated. Dyslipidemia and hypertension have continuing high levels of development within the current pipeline and, despite high levels of generic development, there is also a large degree of innovation, with targets such as apolipoproteins and elements of the reverse lipid transport pathway. In addition, the current pipeline includes nearly 200 products for the treatment of heart failure, suggesting an increase in interest in treating the disease.

Scope

– With over 1,400 products in active development, the pipeline for CVD is extensive. Does current pipeline innovation hold the potential to change the CVD market in the near future?

– The clinical trials process for CVD drugs is complex. What is the risk of a CVD drug failing to reach the market? What is the risk of a drug failing at a specific Phase?

– The CVD market landscape is forecast to undergo a period of substantial change following key approvals, patent expiries and acquisitions. Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023? What strategies have these companies adopted to achieve market growth?

– There has been a moderately high level of deal activity in recent years. How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive analysis of disease symptoms, diagnostic methods, etiology, pathophysiology, comorbidities and complications, epidemiology, prognosis and treatment.

– Recognize the leading therapeutics, as well as gaps in the market, with portfolios of key marketed products, including historical and forecast sales revenue patterns.

– Identify trends and developments, in terms of molecule type and molecular target, within the overall CVD pipeline, as well as for key CVD indications: hypertension, heart failure, dyslipidemia and thrombotic events.

– Consider market opportunities and potential risks by examining trends in clinical trial duration and size, as well as clinical trial failure rates, by stage of development, key indication, molecule type and molecular target.

– Predict how the evolving treatment landscape will drive market growth to 2023 and understand the contributions that different products and companies will make to this growth.

– Understand how strategic consolidations have shaped the current pipeline and marketed products landscape.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 5

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 8

2 Introduction 11

2.1 Therapy Area Introduction 11

2.2 Symptoms 12

2.3 Diagnosis 13

2.3.1 Hypertension 13

2.3.2 Dyslipidemia 14

2.3.3 Imaging Tests 15

2.3.4 Stress Testing 15

2.4 Etiology, Pathophysiology, Comorbidities and Complications 16

2.4.1 Hypertension 17

2.4.2 Dyslipidemia 19

2.4.3 Heart Failure 21

2.4.4 Thrombosis 21

2.5 Epidemiology Patterns and Forecasts – Prevalence and Patient Segmentation 23

2.5.1 Hypertension 23

2.5.2 Dyslipidemia 24

2.5.3 Heart failure 25

2.5.4 Thrombotic events 26

2.6 Prognosis 26

2.7 Management and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease 27

2.7.1 Pharmacological Intervention 27

2.7.2 Non-pharmacological Intervention 35

2.7.3 Unmet Need 35

3 Key Marketed Products 37

3.1 Overview 37

3.2 Lipitor (atorvastatin) – Pfizer 38

3.3 Crestor (rosuvastatin) – AstraZeneca 39

3.4 Zetia (ezetimibe) – Merck & Co. 40

3.5 Praluent (alirocumab) – Sanofi 42

3.6 Repatha (evolocumab) – Amgen 43

3.7 Plavix (clopidogrel) – Sanofi 44

3.8 Xarelto (rivaroxaban) – Bayer 45

3.9 Eliquis (apixaban) – Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer 47

3.10 Brilinta (ticagrelor) – AstraZeneca 48

3.11 Entresto (valsartan plus sacubitril) – Novartis 50

3.12 Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil) – Daiichi Sankyo 51

3.13 Bevyxxa (betrixaban) – Portola 52

3.14 Uptravi (selexipag) – Johnson & Johnson 53

3.15 Opsumit (macitentan) – Johnson & Johnson 55

3.16 Conclusion 56

4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment 59

4.1 Overview 59

4.2 Pipeline Development Landscape 60

4.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline 63

4.4 Clinical Trials 67

4.4.1 Failure Rate by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target 68

4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target 72

4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target 76

4.4.4 Aggregate Clinical Program Size by Stage of Development, Indication, Molecule Type and Molecular Target 80

4.4.5 Assessment of Key Pipeline Products 84

4.5 Conclusion 93

5 Multi-Scenario Market Forecast to 2023 95

5.1 Overall Market Size 95

5.2 Generic Penetration 99

5.3 Revenue Forecast by Molecular Target 102

5.3.1 Coagulation Cascade 103

5.3.2 Renin angiotensin system 104

5.3.3 P2Y12 Receptors 105

5.3.4 HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors (statins) 106

5.3.5 PCSK9 Inhibitors 107

5.3.6 Beta 1 Adrenergic Receptors 108

5.3.7 Prostaglandin Receptors 109

5.3.8 Endothelin Receptors 110

6 Company Analysis and Positioning 111

6.1 Revenue and Market Share Analysis by Company 113

