Breast reconstruction or breast augmentation procedures are immensely popular in patients who have undergone breast removal surgery after cancer (mastectomy), construction of underdeveloped breast and in scar revision and tissue defect procedures. Each year a large number of women undergo breast reconstruction surgery globally. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports, breast augmentation was the second most common surgical procedure performed with 305,856 surgeries in 2015. One of the widely performed breast reconstructive surgery is tissue expansion which is a two stage procedure and involves expansion of breast skin tissue and muscles with a temporary tissue expander, and saline solution is gradually injected into the expander to fill it over a period of weeks or months. The saline solution is injected with the help of a valve mechanism through integrated (magnetic port) or remote port which is located inside the expander. Breast tissue expanders with magnetic injection ports are supplied with the sterile magna-finder external locating device. This Magna-finder is used multiple times over the course of breast tissue expansion procedure.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13645

Breast tissue expanders with remote ports constitute a large port, a small port and an external port and the choice of a port depends on the type of surgery a patient is undergoing. Breast expanders with such ports are available with a tubing kit thus allowing appropriate tissue expander and port selection for all the breast reconstruction surgery performed. Tissue expander works by stretching the tissue under the breast after mastectomy and creating space for placement of permanent breast implant. Tissue expanders are available in various sizes and shapes. Round shaped breast expander is more popular and remains the overwhelming choice of women’s undergoing breast reconstruction procedure. Anatomically shaped tissue expanders tend to give greater projection with the same amount of volume than round implants. Furthermore, tissue expanders are also available in various surface types including smooth and textured breast tissue expanders.

Greater emphasis on the physical appearance of the breasts, rising popularity of entrainment industry and rise in global disposable per capita income for women’s has led to more number of women’s undergoing breast augmentation procedures globally. This is leading to more sales of tissue expanders thus driving the breast tissue expanders market. Furthermore, increased focus on the development of technologically improved breast expanders is expected to upsurge the revenues for breast tissue expanders. For example, in December 2016, FDA approved AeroForm wireless tissue expander, manufactured by AirXpanders. The expander is a wireless balloon-like device that can be used in place of saline filled tissue expander as the device contains a reservoir of compressed carbon dioxide. The use of wireless tissue expander results in fewer patients visits thus reducing the economic burden to the cancer patients. Also socioeconomic status is a prime factor creating higher demand for breast implants globally. The primary customer base for breast implants procedures are women belonging to middle and high-income families. Therefore, the rise in global annual disposable income per capita for women is expected to create a huge demand for breast augmentation surgeries thus number of tissue expander procedures on a global level. Increasing risk of developing serious complications with breast implants such as rupture, pain, breast sensitivity and lack of awareness in less developed countries are some of the factors expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Necrosis, seroma, post-operative infections are few other complications of breast tissue expanders that are expected to hinder the global breast tissue expander market.

Manufacturers of breast implants are focusing on introducing a wide range of breast implants regarding sizes, shapes, and texture. Smooth surface breast implants are highly preferred over textured breast implants. Also, some manufacturers in the global breast tissue expanders market are focusing on introducing breast implants with various projections ranging from low profile to high profile and dual chambered tissue expanders to increase their market share.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13645

Availability of expanded product line and extended reimbursements for breast augmentation procedures is expected to drive the penetration of breast tissue expanders among women’s over the forecast period. By product type, the global market for breast tissue expander has been classified into saline breast tissue expander and silicone breast tissue expanders. Saline breast tissue expanders remain the prominent choice of expanders due to lower risk of infection and more natural feel and appearance.

By shape, the global breast tissue expander market is segmented into round breast tissue expanders, anatomical breast tissue expenders.

By shape, the global breast tissue expander market is segmented into smooth breast tissue expanders, textured breast tissue expenders.

By end, user the global breast tissue expander market is segmented into, hospitals, cancer institutes, cosmetology clinics

By regional presence, global breast tissue expander market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global breast tissue expander market followed by Europe attributed to growing number of breast reconstruction procedures s performed in the region. Breast augmentation procedures are gaining popularity in emerging economies such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and India. The primary reasons for the same are rising economic affluence, increasing awareness among people about latest products and procedures. Also, countries like Brazil and Mexico have the largest patient pool undergoing breast reconstruction procedures thus driving the demand for breast tissue expanders.

Some of the major players operating in global Breast Tissue Expander market are Allergan Plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC., GC Aesthetics Plc., Sientra Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co., Ltd, CEREPLAS, Specialty Surgical Products, Inc., PMT Corporation and AirXpanders. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D to exploit maximum potential.