Mumbai, 08 Jan 2018: BigWin Infotech, a Govt. recognized startup today announced that veteran financial expert Mr. Shailesh Agrawal has joined company’s advisory board. BigWin Infotech has recently entered into P2P lending platform business through their solely owned market place called PaisaDukan.com and is aiming to capture a significant market share post revised RBI guidelines.

Mr. Shailesh Agrawal is an all India ‘3rd rank’ holding chartered accountant and a company secretary with an experience of around 22 years. Currently he’s the co-founder of a Bangalore based startup, Clonect Solutions Private Limited which is focusing on building IT products in Governance, Risk & compliance Management (GRC) and GST. He has spent more than 15 years in Infosys with various technology and finance roles and has last served as a Head – Corporate Account & India Tax in Infosys. Prior to Infosys, he was associated with Industrial Finance corporation of India Ltd. (IFCI Ltd.) and Grasim, his long-list of expertise includes finance & accounts, taxation, foreign exchange & treasury, business finance & cost controls, compliance & risk management in addition to technology skills.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rajiv M Ranjan founder of BigWin Infotech said “Shailesh brings a unique blend of technology & domain skills across multiple financial sectors and will help enable BigWin Infotech partake necessary guidance in financial management and strategy. His experience of being a startup entrepreneur will also help us in making some path-breaking decisions.”