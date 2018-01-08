Market Overview:

Rising sale of barbecue sauce is driven majorly by its ability to enhance the organoleptic property of the food product. Furthermore, rising healthy food consumption pattern adds fuel to growth of the global barbecue sauce market. Shift in food consumption pattern is propelling the demand for barbecue sauce on a global level. Barbecue sauce is also used by fast food chains as dips to their products. This is also influencing the growth of this market, positively. The production and the consumption of barbecue sauce is high in North America and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and Europe over the given forecast period.

Barbecue Sauce Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application of barbecue sauce for culinary purpose. Rising trend of barbecue food consumption based on the sustained nutritional value as well as flavor of the product is propelling the growth of this market. Increasing demand for flavor enhancers to increase the organoleptic property of the food is also influencing the growth of barbecue sauce market, positively. Technological strides resulting in improved processing protocols of barbecue sauce as well as to increase the shelf-life of the product is also adding fuel to the growth of this market.

All these factors will contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.7% of barbecue sauce market during 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in the Barbecue Sauce Market are

Sweet Baby Ray’s (U.S.)

KC Masterpiece (U.S.)

J Lee’s Gourmet Bbq Sauce Inc. (U.S.)

Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.)

ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Memphis Barbecue Co (U.S.)

Killer Hogs (U.S.)

Barbecue sauce manufacturers across various regions are following the strategy of product innovations to add new and unique flavors to their product to penetrate the global market and to meet the growing demand for the product. Furthermore, key players are investing more in R & D sector to improve their existing products line and to enhance the quality as well as the shelf-life of the barbecue sauce. In the North America, the U.S. dominates barbecue sauce market and exports the product to various other countries, which include Canada, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Mexico and others.

Downstream Analysis:

On the basis of specialty attributes, organic barbecue sauce dominates the segment owning to its natural and pure constituent. Additionally, sale of barbecue sauce through store based channels will hold a significant share in the global market. However, technological strides and consumers highly adopting advanced lifestyle might spur the sale through e-commerce.

On the basis of form, paste form of the sauce holds a lion’s share in the global market based on ease in usage and relatively higher shelf-life of the product. Furthermore, based on the flavor, spicy flavored barbecue sauce dominates the market followed by sweet flavored barbecue sauce.

Regional Analysis:

Global Barbecue Sauce Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High demand for barbecue sauce owing increasing disposable income and high fast food consumption from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the barbecue sauce market. The U.S., the U.K., France, Canada and Germany are the major importers of barbecue sauce.

Key Findings: