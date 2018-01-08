QY Research groups can be relied upon for the most updated and in depth information of the title Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market this is estimated by experts to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the estimate time frame 2012-2022.

In terms of application the market is sectioned into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Product the market is sectioned into

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold

Top regions encompassed in this study are

North America

Europe

China

Japan & Korea & Korea

Southeast Asia

India

RoW

The leading players in this market are

Mahle

MANN+HUMMEL

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Toyota Boshoku

Novares

SMG

Roechling

Aisan Industry

Atlas

Mikuni

Inzi

BOYI

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Air Intake Manifold 1

1.2 Automotive Air Intake Manifold Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Production by Types 2

1.2.2 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Production Market Share by Types in 2016 3

1.2.3 Plastic Manifold 4

1.2.4 Metal Manifold 5

1.3 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Segment by Applications 6

1.3.1 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Consumption Comparison by Applications 6

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle 8

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 9

1.4 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market by Regions (2012-2022) 10

1.4.1 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Size and Growth Rate Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 10

1.4.2 North America Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 12

1.4.3 Europe Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 13

1.4.4 China Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 14

1.4.5 Japan & Korea Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 15

1.4.6 India Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 16

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Air Intake Manifold Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 17

1.5 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Size (2012-2022) 18

1.5.1 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 18

1.5.2 Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Production (K Unit) Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 19

