Virginia’s 4FastPlumber recently made an announcement concerning 3 care and maintenance tips for plumbing pipes. 4FastPlumber began the announcement by stating that plumbing pipes serve many functional purposes within a plumbing system. According to 4FastPlumber, some pipes are used to transport water from the water main to the plumbing system, while other pipes are used for draining wastewater. 4FastPlumber went on to say that plumbing pipes can be made from a variety of materials, including copper, PVC, concrete, galvanized steel, and cast iron. 4FastPlumber then stated that all pipes require routine inspection and maintenance.

4FastPlumber continued its announcement by mentioning that one of the most common plumbing problems is leaky pipes. 4FastPlumber indicated that some pipes leak due to damage to the protective covering, while others leak due to joint detachment. 4FastPlumber went on to state that one way homeowners can increase the lifespan of their pipes is to repair small leaks as soon as they spring.

4FastPlumber also explained that another tip for keeping pipes healthy is to unclog them as quickly as possible, as clogs can cause damage to the piping and sewer systems, as well as creating plumbing emergencies. According to 4FastPlumber, pouring hot water down a clogged pipe can be an effective DIY solution.

4FastPlumber then shared a third precaution that homeowners can take to increase the lifespan of their pipes: using pipe sleeves. According to 4FastPlumber, pipe sleeves are a cheap and simple way to protect the outer surface of the pipe, which can prevent leaks and pipe bursts. More company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/106545938005704851653

4FastPlumber concluded its announcement by offering some company information. 4FastPlumber stated that it is an Arlington-based company, and has been based in the Arlington area for several years. 4FastPlumber went on to state that it has extensive experience providing plumbing and gas fitting services to Arlington residents. 4FastPlumber also shared that it employs licensed and insured master plumbers and gas fitters, who prioritize safety, quality, efficiency, and customer service. 4FastPlumber indicated that it has always stayed true to its roots as a family-owned business. 4FastPlumber closed by stating that it operates twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, in the interest of customer convenience. Reviews of the plumbing company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber+Arlington/@38.866375,-77.1144587,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x585dfdf5a2931f69!8m2!3d38.866375!4d-77.11227?hl=en

