New Delhi, ​January 201​8​:​ ​Since the very beginning, FIITJEE has incorporated the essence of a True Guru within its system. Consequently, FIITJEE has not only revolutionized IIT-JEE training industry, but has also set very high standards of transparency & ethics in its system. While IITs & IIMs are struggling to get good faculty, FIITJEE has proved that with​ ​strategic training and right approach, excellent faculty can be evolved.

As our expedition of innovated excellence completes 25 years in 2017, we dedicate a revolutionary service to the Geniuses of India – IIT Genius Scholarships. Top 10 Students from each Class VIII, IX, X & XI will be bestowed with the Honour of ‘IIT Genius Title’ and will also get their Education at any IIT sponsored by FIITJEE.

The Selection of students will be based on IIT Genius Test followed by an interview (Top 30 students from each class will be shortlisted) at Delhi/Hyderabad. The scholarship awarded will cover all institutional expenses, including hostel fee, tuition fee, book fee as well as reasonable personal expenses.

One doesn’t have to be a FIITJEE Student or join a course at FIITJEE to avail IIT Genius Scholarship & Award.

“FIITJEE has always initiated opportunities that not only identify hidden talents from across the country, but also hand-holds them in their pursuit of academic excellence. One of its highly acclaimed CSR initiative is FORTUNATE 4O, which is meant for underprivileged but talented students. IIT Genius, launched in 2017, is an initiative to recognise the real geniuses of India and sponsor their dream of pursuing graduation at IIT. Genius is a ‘genius’and FIITJEE knows how to honour them”, says Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.

Test will be conducted across India on Sunday, 4th February 2018.

The last date to register for the test is 1st February 2018. Students aspiring to appear in​ ​the test can get their registrations done either by Paper Application Mode or Online Mode (log on to www.fiitjeelogin.com).

Stage 1 Result will be declared on 1Oth

​ ​February 2018 (for Class X &XI) and on 11th​ ​February 2018 (for Class VIII&IX). Stage 1 will be followed by an interview on 15th& 16th​ ​February 2018 at Delhi and 17th& 18th February 2018 at Hyderabad. The Final Result will be announced on 23rd​ ​February 2018.

For more details, log on to www.iitgenius.com