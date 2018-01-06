Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi became Shruti Mangaaysh’s showstopper at Pune Times Fashion week 2017. Looking handsome in Golden and Red Traditional outfit

Vaibhav walked the ramp with the gorgeous diva Amruta Khanvilkar. The actor was looking handsome in ‘The Ram Navmi’ Collection inspired by the Ramayana designed by famous designer Shruti Mangaaysh. The classic piece wore by Amruta and vaibhav was specially designed in handloom fabrics and natural dyes with pastel colour palettes paired with vibrant colour which added special effect on their collections.

Vaibhav will be soon seen on screen with his upcoming hindi film manikarana with kangana and ankita lokhande.