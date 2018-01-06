06, January 2018: Novice and professional upholsterers alike, will be glad to know that there’s a new place online to order their much-needed materials. The aptly named Upholstery Foam Sheets (UFS), recently launched their brand-new website, which offers high-quality foam sheets at low prices. As a bonus, Upholstery Foam Sheets also offers next working day delivery. This is great news for professional upholsterers working to tight client deadlines and anyone simply eager to upgrade their furniture quickly. This also means that professionals will be able to order what they need, when they need it, thus saving precious studio space and time.

Upholstery Foam Sheets is a subsidiary brand of GB Foam Ltd, a foam supplier operating out of the High Wycombe area that has been in business for more than 40 years.

“GB Foam began life as a supplier of foam to High Wycombe’s once booming furniture trade. Over the years, we’ve expanded our efforts and now cater to over 20 unique market sectors. Many of our customers already happen to be professional upholsterers. We’re very excited to unveil this new subsidiary that focuses purely on their trade alone” says Ben Bailey, MD of GB Foam Ltd.

Upholstery Foam Sheets Could Be Precisely What Upholsterers Have Been Waiting For

For numerous reasons, many professional furniture upholsterers are forced to order their materials in bulk quantities. This method may work for some; however, it does pose many potential disadvantages. Bulk buying means that upholsterers are required to have additional storage space. Many upholsterers don’t have a great deal of space to work with and must resort to losing valuable studio space just to store their materials. This space could be utilised much more effectively and is something that Upholstery Foam Sheets acknowledges entirely.

Ordering in bulk also requires upholsterers to outlay large amounts of money in singular transactions. This alone can be a bothersome and tricky task to overcome, especially for newly established upholsterers. It can also open the potential for material wastage. Excess material may take a considerable amount of time to be used, or in some cases may never be used. Whenever materials go to waste, it has an impact on the upholsterer’s profit margins, something which naturally anybody would want to avoid.

UFS allows customers to order what they need, when they need it. They even offer a next day delivery service and appear to be one of the most competitively priced foam suppliers in the UK.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Ben Bailey

Company: Upholstery Foam Sheets

Address: Unit 3, Valley Works Lane End Road, Sands,

High Wycombe, England, HP12 4HG United Kingdom.

Phone: 01494 44 11 77

Email: ben@gbfoam.com

Website: https://www.upholsteryfoamsheets.co.uk/