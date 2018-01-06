Increasing threats and accidents in developing economies have led to a rapid increase in the number of victims and a loss of potential business. Adoption of security solutions, such as sirens is an effective way of tackling these challenges. Motorized sirens are used for home security, whereas long range sirens are suitable for mining and industrial applications. Hand operated sirens are used when no power supply is available or when backup is required. Other sirens are hydraulic or air driven and mostly find applications in plants and factories. Lithium batteries have replaced alkaline batteries in sirens now, since lithium batteries need not be replaced for several years. Modern sirens use latest technologies and find applications in civil defense, emergency vehicles, security systems and others. Typically, sirens are made of stainless steel, aluminum or UV stabilized polycarbonate to avoid corrosion and are equipped with protection cages. An LED flashing siren has a light source with a semi-permanent lifespan and it is used in places where bulb replacement is a problem.

Some additional features of sirens include a solar panel upgrade system to keep the batteries charged and a number of digital communication methods, including Ethernet, satellite, IP, fiber optic and others. Sirens have conformal coatings on their electronics, which help protect them against harsh environments. Some of the systems are made in such a way that they can be expanded or scaled depending on future capabilities. Omni-directional sirens can be used in areas of high noise levels and those with large population densities as they provide a greater area of coverage. Sirens have external controls with triggers, which can be customized according to needs. The lightening types of sirens include bulb revolving, LED flashing and xenon lamp strobe. The loud speakers in sirens are adopted from latest piezoelectric ceramic technology.

Sirens Market: Dynamics

Rising population and rapid urbanization have led to an increase in demand for security solutions. The need for implementation of security has paved way for the use of electronic equipment on a large scale globally, which in turn has created opportunities for the global sirens market. As these products are durable with a high voltage capacity and easy to install, they find high selling propositions. Characteristics and properties of electronic and pneumatic equipment play a vital role in security solutions, thereby driving the global sirens market with a rise in diverse end-user applications, such as industrial warning systems, community warning systems, campus alert systems and military mass warning systems.

With the increase in demand for security solutions, it has become a growing trend to use personal protective equipment, which in turn has surged demand for the global sirens market. The replacement of sirens with modern technologies requires huge investment. However, growth of the market may yet get hampered with the emergence of modern communication technology. Failure of sirens from lightning strikes or equipment malfunction is another common factor, which may affect market growth.

Sirens Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global siren market by product type:

Electronic

Electro-mechanical

Rotating

Single/dual toned

Omnidirectional

Segmentation of the global siren market by application:

Civil defense

Industrial signaling

Emergency vehicles

Home/vehicle safety

Security/warning systems

Military use

Others

Segmentation of the global siren market by installation type:

Wall mounting

Self-standing

Water proof connector

Sirens Market: Region-wise Outlook

In the global sirens market, the dominant share is held by the U.S., India, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, Singapore and the UAE. This can be attributed to the demand for security solutions in developed as well as developing economies.

Sirens Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the global siren market are Acoustic Technology Inc., Sentry Siren Inc., MA Safety Signal Co. Ltd, Whelen Engineering Co. Inc., Federal Signal Corporation, B & M Siren Manufacturing Co., Projects Unlimited Inc., Phoenix Contact, Mallory Sonalert Products and Qlight USA Inc.