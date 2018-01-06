Katy, Texas – In a bid to become a top-flight garage door repair service provider in Katy, Texas, Gold Coin Garage Door Repair Katy TX recently recruited a number of licensed and insured technicians. The owners of the garage door repair service shop said that the insured and licensed technicians have all gone through months and years of on-site training and have received their certification after proving their efficiency in compliance with the guidelines provided by the American garage door repair technician organizations.

Gold Coin Garage Door Repair Katy is all set to offer on-job training to the new recruits who have joined the workforce. One of the top executives of Gold Coin Garage Door Repair Katy told that they now aim to build a strong and dedicated Katy garage door repair workforce that would be offering same-day and emergency garage door repair services to the nook and corner of Katy.

One of the executives of Gold Coin Garage Door Repair Katy stated that they have selected twenty technicians from scores of applicants who applied for the job. He added that they have focused more on skills than experience as they always aim to offer fast and efficient services to their clients in Katy and beyond.

“Our team already had some very senior technicians who have been working in this field since the last two decades. However, we were looking for people who have little or no experience but know the tools and latest technologies. Accordingly, we have now chosen twenty certified, insured and licensed professionals who will join the team in just a week’s time. Once they join the team, they will work closely with our senior technicians to gain more hands-on experience and practical knowledge”, said the executive.

The CEO and managing director said, “We will ensure that the Katy residents and business owners get the best-in-class garage door repair Katy Texas solutions. We think that the inclusion of the new technicians would improve our team strength and help us deliver better services”.

About the Company

Gold Coin Garage Door Repair Katy is a garage door repair service provider in Katy, Texas.

