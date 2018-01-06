Dry powder inhaler is a medical device that delivers formulation using the pulmonary route for systemic or local effect. The combined use of powdered formulations and device performance provides a safe, reliable, bioequivalent, and efficient method of drug delivery into the lungs. The device performance depends upon the air inlet size, impaction angle of the powder, mouthpiece length, grid structure, and mouth piece configuration. Some of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dry powder inhalers include mono-drug products such as Zanamivir, Umeclidinium, Tobramycin, Tiotropium, Salmeterol, Mometasone, Loxapine, Insulin, Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, Fluticasone, Budesonide, Albuterol, Aclidinium, and others. While dual drug products include Umeclidinium + Vilanterol, Glycopyrronium + Indacaterol, Fluticasone + Vilanterol, Fluticasone + Salmeterol, and others. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved dry powder inhaler dual drug as well as mono-drug products include Umeclidinium + Vilanterol , Glycopyrronium + Indacaterol, Fluticasone + Vilanterol, Fluticasone + Salmeterol, Budesonide + Formoterol, Aclidinium + Formoterol, Umeclidinium, Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium, and Aclidinium.

Drivers of the global dry powder inhalers market are development of novel device architectures, advances in particle engineering, and research advancements in powder formulations. More efficient designs of inhalers, and improved particle properties are expanding the range of active compounds and growing new opportunities for dry powder inhaler device that can be effectively delivered to the lung. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population encourages managed care initiatives such as self-administration of drug therapies and home health care. This is likely to boost the growth of the global dry powder inhalers market. Increasing inclination toward cost-effective and patient friendly therapies increase the demand for dry powder inhalers. Inhaled drug administration and dry powder inhalers are expected to evolve during the forecast period owing to commercialization of therapeutic drugs and advancements in pharmaceutical development.

The global dry powder inhalers market can be segmented based on product type, performance level, therapy type, usage type, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into canister/cartridge based, blister based, capsule based, and others. Based on performance level, the market can be divided into interpatient variability, dose metering accuracy, mechanism of aerosolization, and de-agglomeration. In terms of usage type, the global dry powder inhalers market can be categorized into single-use disposable devices and multi-use devices.

The multi-use devices segment accounted for a larger market share in 2016 owing to growing awareness. However, advancements in research & development and addition of rescue medications, analgesics, and vaccines agents are anticipated to drive the single-use disposable devices segment during the forecast period. In terms of therapy type, the global dry powder inhalers market can be classified into neurological disorder, metabolic conditions, infectious diseases, hereditary diseases, systemic indications, bronchospasm, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, upper respiratory diseases, and others. In 2016, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for a large market share owing to high prevalence.

Geographically, the global dry powder inhalers market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a large market share in 2016 owing to high geriatric population and increasing research & development activities. Europe held the second largest market share due to growing government facilities and initiatives to combat and control various diseases and disorders. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of infections and other diseases, especially in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Key players in the global dry powder inhalers market are Orion, Novartis, MicroDose Therapeutx, Meda, Mannkind, Mantecorp, Hovione, GlaxoSmithKline, Civitas/Alkermes, Cipla, Chiesi, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and Aerovance, among others.

