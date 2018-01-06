The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau was named Grand Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association’s Pittsburgh Chapter during its 11th annual Marketer of the Year Awards event. The coveted award recognizes results-based marketing campaigns in Western Pennsylvania from both brands and advertising agencies for their excellence and success.
Related Posts
Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2017 – Dendreon, Antigenics, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Corixa, Vaccinogen, AVAX
March 17, 2017
Global Recoiling Machine Sales Market 2017 Industry Growth, Revenue and Forecast to 2022
February 23, 2017
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- GCC LED lighting market estimated to comprise about 38% of the total lighting market in 2015
- Regional lighting market continues to shine as leading global player’s line up for Light Middle East 2017
- IndiGo launches Tirupati operations today • Effective today, 6E launches three daily non-stop flights to Hyderabad and double daily non-stop flights to Bengaluru • Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Mr Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director IndiGo flagged-off the TIR-HYD flight
- MBD Group launches Robotics for School Education and Interactive e-books at the World Book Fair 2018
- Choosing between Iranian Yellow pages
Recent Comments