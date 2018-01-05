Wipro Lighting launches Internet of Lighting®

Pune, January 5, 2018: Wipro Lighting today at its signature event “Light Show 2018” launched its Internet of Lighting (IoL)®solutions for Smart& Connected indoor & outdoor lighting .

With the emergence of IoT and Big Data, Smart and Connected digital lighting based solutions are the way forward as they will bring in intelligence & functionality into lighting systems, enhance user experience and deliver desired outcomes for customers.

Wipro Lighting’s alliances with International Technology companies will usher a new revolution in work-lives. They have collaborated with Cisco for Power on Ethernet (PoE) based lighting solutions and Human Centric Lighting solutions for new age workspaces enabling improvement in workspace productivity and enhanced employee well-being. Their partnership with pureLi-Fi, Scotland will deliver high speed & secure data transmission through LED luminaires.

Armed with Smart & Connected outdoor lighting solutions, Wipro Lighting is ready to provide complete lighting infrastructure for the upcoming Smart Cities of today.In outdoor lighting, Wipro demonstrated its intelligent and connected outdoor lighting capabilities for improved public safety and comfort.

Addressing the media during the Light Show, Mr. Anuj Dhir, Vice President & Business Head, Wipro Commercial Lighting Business, said, “It has been an incredible journey for Wipro Lighting over the last 25 years. As a leader in Lighting Solutions, we have always made sure that we provide our customers with the Gold Standard in Lighting Innovation. Design & Innovation have become a way of life at Wipro and cutting edge work is happening on new products and new technologies. Internet of Lighting (IoL)® is our first step in that direction in offering our customers best of breed solutions in Lighting & Beyond”.

Wipro Lighting showcased its range of Smart and Connected lighting solutions for indoor & outdoor applications at the Lightshow with a live demonstration of the latest technology benefits using an Interactive Wall.

They exhibited a range of state-of-art indoor lighting solutions including the international RED DOT award winning VergeLED, newly launched OpusLED, downlighters & sensors.

The company also demonstrated its best –in-class performance based industrial lighting solutions for enhanced productivity and safety.

Wipro Lighting has won several prestigious awards in 2017 for its work on Product Design, Innovation & Quality Excellence. They include International seal of Quality – Red Dot Design award for outstanding design, Global SSL Showcase Top100, India Design Mark for certified excellence in Product Design, Frost & Sullivan award for LED lighting visionary innovation leadership and International Diamond Prize for Excellence in Quality by European Society of Quality Research (ESQR)

Light Show is Wipro’s signature event for launching its latest offerings. The daylong show evoked good response in Pune with several Architects, Specifiers and Corporates attending and interacting with the Wipro team. Wipro Lighting team provided technical inputs to visiting attendees for incorporating its latest offerings in their new projects.