Water mater provides waste water services and drinking water to commercial, residential and industrial sectors. On the basis of ownership the industry is classified as local government, national government, private ownership and cooperatives. On the basis of application, the water market is classified as utilities, bottled water, irrigation equipment, industrial water and point of use equipment among others. Utilities are the leading application for the water market.

The market for water was mainly driven by utilities sector majorly from manufacturing sectors. There is huge demand for water from various manufacturing industries. In addition, the demand is huge from packaged drinking water sector owing to poor water quality and scarcity of water in some regions.

The demand for water is also huge from agricultural and energy sector. Scarcity of water has lead to lower crop yield in some of the regions. Poor water quality and quantity issues and scarcity of water can be major restraints for the global water market. However, environmental regulations and government initiatives are likely to provide more opportunities for the growth of the water market in the near future.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is the leading region for water market. The demand is huge owing to the huge manufacturing activities coupled with growing population in this part of the world. Additionally, national governments in countries such as China, India and Japan are taking initiatives for urbanization and water treatment process.

The demand from North America, South America and European countries market is also substantial owing to increased demand from bottled water and utility sector. The Rest of the World is likely to exhibit huge demand for water especially, the Middle East and North Africa where there is major issue of poor water quality.

Some of the key providers in the water market are SUEZ Environment, United Utilities, ITT, American Water, Nalco Corporation, Siemens water technology, and Danaher among others.

