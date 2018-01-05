Recently-launched private investment fund continues to provide a unique investment opportunity in the thriving Texas real estate market.

San Francisco, CA, USA., January 05, 2018 — US Capital Investment Management, LLC (“US Capital”) is pleased to announce the successful exit of 19 real estate investments in Texas by the US Capital / Noble Capital Texas Real Estate Income Fund, LP (the “Noble Fund”), formed earlier this year in partnership with Noble Capital Group (“Noble Capital”). These 19 loan payoffs exclude in-kind payoffs. The investments were used to acquire, renovate, and complete construction of residential properties in San Antonio, Burleson, Houston, and other growth areas in Texas.

The Noble Fund aims to provide a much greater level of sophistication for individuals and family offices looking to invest in the Texas real estate market. The Noble Fund leverages Noble Capital’s experience and track record in the Texas market to originate and service investment opportunities. Founded in 2002, Noble Capital has grown to become a leading private moneylender in the Texas single-family real estate market.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Noble Capital on this venture focused on the thriving Texas real estate market,” said Charles Towle, Co-Managing Partner at US Capital, the General Partner of the Noble Fund. “Noble Capital has experience and a proven track record in the market, which we believe brings unique value to investors in the Fund.”

“We are delighted to have added this income-generating real estate fund to our expanding family of private investment funds and vehicles,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Co-Managing Partner, US Capital. “The opportunity to participate in the Noble Fund is now open to eligible investors through the digital investment platform, available at www.uscgs.com, or by asking the registered investment advisor for more information.

The Noble Fund’s investment objective is to preserve investors’ capital while providing consistent current income through the origination and servicing of credit-worthy loans backed by Texas real estate. The Noble Fund focuses on making debt investments in the form of business purpose loans to developers and construction companies operating in Texas to acquire, renovate, and sell or refinance one or more homes. Each loan is secured by a lien against the subject property at minimum, and may also encumber additional real estate. The Noble Fund invests primarily in the Texas market, focusing on core markets such as Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

US Capital Investment Management was founded by Jeffrey Sweeney as an alternative asset manager that leverages a track-record of successful fund management and of debt and equity investments in small and medium-sized businesses. The firm offers both independent investors and institutional investors an opportunity to invest in a variety of private investment funds designed for the different risk tolerances and investment objectives of accredited investors.

