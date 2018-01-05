Birthday parties are fun. Happy smiles, loving embraces and surprising gifts – no birthday is like the other. So, why not carry out this tradition of uniqueness into the entire event and create a few crazy einladung geburtstag. Though the individual elements are different but a similar plan of action needs to precede einladung hochzeit so that the spirit of the invites finds a continuation in the event itself. As good an idea this is, it requires a solid plan to make the birthday or wedding party so memorable that it becomes etched in the minds of all the invitees.

Decide upon the location

Whether birthday or wedding, the first question should be about the number of guests. Though birthdays with smaller numbers of invitees can be accommodated in your house (if you so wish), weddings need to be held in an event hall. So, select and book the space well in advance. Now, what kind of party do you want? A formal reception, pool party, beach wedding or party, outdoor party – these are some of the possible locations. The decision to plan on decoration designs will depend on this. Next we come to the time of the day. Weddings generally take the entire day. However, birthday bashes can be held within a shorter span of time.

Tempting food menu

What will your guests look forward to? A good time, sumptuous food, music and dance and good company. Fortunately, you can control all of these factors. If the rest of the conditions are met, good time will naturally follow. When it comes to food, think about the kind of guests you will be entertaining. If you are sending einladung geburtstag then consider the age group. Selecting the kind of food will become easier in this way. Weddings, however, can afford to experiment as guests love to explore the culinary delights, rather they are in the mood to do so. Always keep a few regular dishes on the platter.

Fun décor

Decoration can become daunting if you have either a very small space or a very large one. This is also true if you are hard pressed in your budget or short on time. Luckily, we have a simple solution to the problem – have fun while decorating. Don’t follow any rules. Just imagine a design and then use available materials to achieve the results. For instance your einladung hochzeit cards need not be the traditional ones. Table, wall and ceiling decorations can have the same colour schemes. Use paper lamps, balloons and pom-poms to create a unique effect.

Birthday invitations with balloons make for a great way to let the guests embrace the spirit of the celebration. Wedding invites require using a bit of formal tone. Both these invitations can be sent in a colour box and delivered to the address of your guest. Save the date cards are also a kind of invites, only going with a different name. You can create any kind of design using decorative materials like coloured papers and balloons. A monochrome or patterned covered box will also be needed.

